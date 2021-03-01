Custom Nucleic Acid Market 2025 : Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Custom nucleic acid is a general practice for producing nucleic acids in small quantity, which is ideal for major applications including PCR, cloning and other molecular applications. If large quantities of these nucleic acids are required, the nucleic acid are further extracted and purified from the cell cultures. Usually a small-scale product comprises 1-10 µg of DNA or RNA, which is isolated from animal cell lines and the registered turnaround time for these small scale products is around 14-17 days. Less than 1 µg DNA and RNA is yielded from these animal cell lines under small-scale production. Nucleic acids are supplied in a distinct variety of custom combinations, where they are used in research, molecular diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. Majority of the companies manufacturing custom nucleic acid are bringing in their new technologies and advanced engineering techniques to yield well-established chemistry. Standard custom nucleic acid on a broad category includes DNA custom nucleic acid and RNA custom nucleic acid. The companies are strategizing their sales by carrying out merger and acquisition activities in order to maintain their dominance in the industry.

Custom RNA synthesis is opted for production of high-quality RNA oligonucleotides with increased purity and high biological activity. It is relatively easy to produce nucleic acids of up to 100 nucleotide bases. However, it is more challenging to produce longer nucleotides due to increased frequency of errors in sequence of bases with the increasing nucleotide length. The major end users where these custom nucleic acids find applications include academic research centers and institutes, diagnostic laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Also, it requires a highly upgraded infrastructure to develop specialized, modulated, labor intensive nucleic acid products.

Custom Nucleic Acid Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing footprint of domestic manufacturers that are capable of offering best services including production, management and delivery of high-quality biological materials is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of custom nucleic acid market over the forecast period. The growing production of large- scale custom nucleic acid quantities, i.e., from µg to mg quantities in order to meet the demand from end use facilities is further expected to drive the revenue generation in the global custom nucleic acid market. The increasing demand for custom nucleic acids in new applications for emerging fields such as gene editing and synthetic biology has been increased by 30% per year. Launch and addition of new products due to presence of special expertise in custom nucleic acid synthesis, along with growing applications in gene editing is the other important factor contributing to the growth of global custom nucleic acid market. However, high price and compromised throughput and quality are expected to restrain the growth of the global custom nucleic acid market.

Custom Nucleic Acid Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global custom nucleic acid market can be segmented on the basis of product, application, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global custom nucleic acid market is segmented as:

Custom DNA DNA oligonucleotides (<100 bases) Modified DNA oligonucleotides (100-200 bases) Large scale oligonucleotides Wobbles

Custom RNA Short RNA duplexes dsRNA siRNA miRNA random RNA Long Range RNA (up to 100 bases) 2′- Modified RNA Nucleoside Triphosphates



Based on application, the global custom nucleic acid market is segmented as:

Research and Development PCR primers and probes DNA sequencing Gene editing

Molecular Diagnostics Microarrays Fluorescence in situ hybridization

Therapeutics RNA based Antisense Gene and cell therapy Nucleic acid aptamers

Gene synthesis and engineering

Based on end user, the global custom nucleic acid market is segmented as:

Academic Research Centers and Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company

The global market for custom nucleic acid is expected to generate significant revenue with a moderate growth over the forecast period. Large-scale production of custom DNA and custom RNA are introduced in the custom nucleic acid market, small-scale quantities of these custom nucleic acids are also developed that are ideal for PCR and other molecular applications and thus there exists a high competition among local and regional players in the custom nucleic acid market. Among the two product types, the custom DNA segment including DNA oligonucleotides of less than 100 bases, modified DNA oligonucleotides with 100-200 bases and large scale oligonucleotides is expected to lead the global custom nucleic acid market over the forecast period. It is due to the fact that DNA is more stable and easy to handle as compared to RNA owing to its double stranded configuration. Academic research centers and institutes in the end-use segment is expected to contribute high revenue share in the global custom nucleic acid market as a majority of demand being generated from this end-use segment. Diagnostic laboratories is also expected to account for significant revenue share owing to large number of molecular diagnostic procedures performed by technicians and physicians in the laboratory.

Custom Nucleic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global custom nucleic acid market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for custom nucleic acid owing to high presence of huge manufacturing base and the constant technological advancements in the molecular testing field. Also, the set-up of numerous research laboratories in the region is further expected to drive revenue generation in the region over forecast period. The custom nucleic acid market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR due to expanding footprint of domestic players focused on manufacturing custom nucleic acids in large quantities. Europe is expected to register second large share in the global custom nucleic acid market throughout the forecast period followed by Latin America.

Custom Nucleic Acid Market: Key Players

The global custom nucleic acid market registers presence of large number of domestic manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global custom nucleic acid market are IBA GmbH, TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc., TIB MOLBIOL GmbH, Merck KGaA and Exiqon A/S, among others.

