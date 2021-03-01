Analyzing the COVID-19 Impact: Graphic LCD Modules Moderately Impacted by Factory Shutdowns and Supply Chain Obstacles – Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

As advancements in display technology is witnessed, a corresponding continuous introduction of advanced display solutions, such as LCD, LED, OLED etc., has also been witnessed in the market. And owing to the increasing disposable income and customer expenditure, a considerable traction of the same is witnessed across the globe. However, a demand for inexpensive (comparatively), and flexible and manually controlled display solutions, for applications across various industry verticals, was also witnessed in the market. This demand has, thus, been a factor responsible for the accelerating growth of various other display solution markets such as graphic LCD modules.

Graphic LCD modules are displays which enables a user to individually control each display pixel and to display both text and pictures simultaneously. Graphic LCD modules are ideally used in video games, mobile phones, elevator displays, GPS, fish finders, POS systems, medical devices etc. and at places that require monochrome or multi-colored graphic displays. Graphic LCD modules are available in various ranges of sizes and resolution in the market and has its applications on the basis of the same.

Graphic LCD modules market has witnessed considerable traction in the past four years, in terms of value, and, is expected to exhibit a regular growth rate, during the forecast period.

Graphic LCD Modules Market: Market Dynamics

One of the primary factors driving the graphic LCD modules demand is the increasing disposable income and consumer expenditure globally, especially in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, etc. Besides this, increasing adoption of consumer electronic devices making use of graphic LCD modules is also expected to be an impelling factor for the growth of the global graphic LCD modules market, in terms of value. The rate of growth in the forecast period, is expected to be lower than that witnessed in the past decade. However, the low cost associated with the same is another factor supplementing the adoption of graphic LCD modules, in the display market.

However, introduction of advanced display solutions in the market poses a competition to graphic LCD module, which as a result, is expected to restrain the global graphic LCD module market.

Graphic LCD Modules Market: Segmentation

Global graphic LCD modules market can be segmented on the basis of backlight type, technology, type, industry vertical, and region.

Segmentation for Graphic LCD Modules market by backlight type:

On the basis of backlight type, the graphic LCD modules market can be segmented as:

None

LED

Edge LED

Owing to the increasing demand and production of LED based graphic LCD module backlight, the same segment is expected to hold the majority share of the global graphic LCD modules market.

Segmentation for Graphic LCD Modules market by technology:

On the basis of technology, the graphic LCD modules market can be segmented as:

Super Twisted Nematic (STN)

Film Compensated STN (FSTN)

Segmentation for Graphic LCD Modules market, by type:

On the basis of type, the graphic LCD modules market can be segmented as:

COG (Chip-on-Glass)

COB (Chip-on-Board)

Segmentation for Graphic LCD Modules market by industry vertical:

On the basis of industry vertical, the graphic LCD modules market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Others

Some of the key players in the graphic LCD modules market are Microtips Technology, WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd., Vitek Display Co., Ltd, Orient Display Limited, AZ Displays Inc., Pacific Display Devices (a subsidiary of OP Financial Inc.), Raystar Optronics, Inc., Midas Displays and various others.

