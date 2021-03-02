GK Hair Launches it’s Vegan Line of Hair Care Products

Florida CITY, United State, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — The first of its kind from GK Hair, we are thrilled to introduce the newest additions to our product portfolio, the CBD Shampoo & Conditioner. This shampoo and conditioner duo is 100% vegan, created with Juvexin V2- a special protein blend of Quinoa and Pea protein.

Quinoa protein facilitates color retention and drastically improves the delivery of hair color. Pea protein assists in binding moisture to the hair. This blend provides enhancement to the wellness of hair of all types, even at low humidities. The blend also helps increase hair elasticity to help prevent breakage.

The Vegan Line is a one-of-a-kind range containing CBD extracts. The CBD infused shampoo and conditioner duo in addition to Juvexin V2 – a vegan protein contains rich nutrients, Vitamin A, C, D, and E with healthy doses of Omega 3 known to tame hair and make it more manageable and smooth. The nutrient-rich shampoo and conditioner beautify hair, make it easy to manage, and also offer color protection.

The Vegan Line is a range that can be used by women of all ethnicities and hair types. The intense nourishment helps hair recover natural nutrients and restore luster to the hair.

Furthermore, the line is free of Sulfates, Phthalates, TEA, DEA, mineral oil and Parabens.

Mission Statement:

Delivering healthy, beautiful hair and creating vibrance and confidence for all people through revolutionary, life-changing hair care systems.

We believe good hair care can lead to an abundance of beauty and confidence.