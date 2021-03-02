Careerdost Announces Latest Android App Update – Aptitude Test & Logical Reasoning Test

New Delhi, India, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Latest App Update for Android App – Aptitude Test & Logical Reasoning Test (Version: 2.3.19) for banking exam aspirants (Bank PO, SBI PO, RBI, Bank Clerical Exams), engineering students, MBA, SSC CGL preparation, SSC CHSL preparation, RRB preparation, Railways recruitment and other competitive exams preparation has been launched on 27th February 2021.

What’s New:

✅ OPTIMIZED for Tablet Users.

✅ ADDED More PDF Resources.

✅ FILE SAVING ENABLED for Android 10 and up.

✅ RESULTS IMAGE CAPTURE FILE Overwrite has been Disabled.

✅ ADDED more Aptitude Videos in English, more solved questions, more important formulas

✅ WATCH New Video Gallery for more Math Tricks, Solved Aptitude & Reasoning questions.

✅ FOLLOW US on YouTube and Pinterest for more Math Tricks, Aptitude & Reasoning questions.

✅ NEW Questions Added for Easy Level and Normal Level

✅ NEW Questions & Categories added – Hard Level (Aptitude Mix Sets – 4 Categories)

There are 36 main categories which are TIME-BASED for Aptitude and Logical Reasoning!

✅ Age Problem test

✅ Average questions

✅ Boats & Streams quiz

✅ Coding-Decoding

✅ Compound Interest

✅ LCM and HCF quiz

✅ Mensuration quiz

✅ Mixtures & Alligations

✅ Number System

✅ Number Problems

✅ Number Series

✅ Partnership test

✅ Percentage test

✅ Permutations-Combinations

✅ Pipes-Cistern quiz

✅ Probability questions

✅ Quiz on numbers

✅ Profit & Loss test

✅ Quadratic Equations

✅ Ratio & Proportion

✅ Seating Arrangement

✅ Simplification test

✅ Simple Interest

✅ Time & Distance

✅ Time & Work

✅ Trains Problem

✅ Time Sequence quiz

✅ Aptitude Mix Sets

Features:

📕 The questions have been explained with answers.

📕 Best app for SSC preparation, bank preparation and railway preparation.

📕 Some of the popular categories are Age Problems, Average Problems, Number Series, Percentages, Profit and Loss, Ratio and Proportion, Speed, Time and Distance Problems.

This test / quiz app is a good tool for everyone who are preparing for bank exams, railway exams, SSC exams, and various other exams.

Follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/careerdost.in/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/careerdost/

Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/careerdost/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/careerdost.in/