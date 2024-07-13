Shreekant Patil Leads Workshop Promoting Women Empowerment Through Central Govt Schemes at AIMA Nashik

Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Ambad Industries & Manufacturer’s Association (AIMA) in Nashik recently organized an insightful workshop aimed at empowering women through awareness and handholding support on various Central Government Schemes. The event took place on June 20th, 2024, at the AIMA Recreation Seminar Hall starting at 4:00 PM.

The workshop featured a renowned speaker CE Shreekant Patil, MSME Consultant, Trade Finance Specialist and who is also a mentor for Startup India and Standup India initiatives. The session delved into exploring different government schemes to empower women, with a special emphasis on entrepreneurship, government schemes, and enhancing digital presence for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Participants were enlightened about the opportunities available for MSMEs in terms of exports.

The engaging session extended for two hours, providing attendees with valuable insights and knowledge. This was followed by a lively Question and Answer session, allowing for further interaction and clarification. Mr. Lalit Boob, President of AIMA, felicitated the esteemed speaker, Shreekant Patil, for his impactful contribution.

The workshop was meticulously organized by the Women Cell of AIMA, under the able coordination of Mrs. Sweta Chanda. Over 50+ women and entrepreneurs attended the seminar, demonstrating a keen interest in leveraging government schemes for their empowerment and business growth.

CE Shreekant Patil’s mission aligns with the vision of India @2030 focusing on empowering MSMEs, women, and encouraging active participation in the global supply chain. The event aimed to inspire and equip women entrepreneurs to excel in their respective industries.

The event concluded with vote of thanks by Mr. Pramod Wagh, general secretary of AIMA to all participants, speakers, and organizing team for making the workshop a resounding success in fostering women empowerment and entrepreneurship through government schemes and requested Shreekant Patil, speaker to spare frequent time on to Ambad MSMEs on regular basis and Shreekant Patil accepted this request.