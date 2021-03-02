Senpex Launches New API

New system makes it easier for companies to optimize their deliveries

Senpex advanced API ensures same-day delivery, as well as new external add-on applications

San Jose, California, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Senpex is continuing to change the way deliveries are being made with its recently launched new version of (Application Programming Interface) API. Advancing the features of its original program, it still works seamlessly with e-commerce platforms so companies can send their products to customers in the most efficient way possible.

The new API allows companies to receive automatic updates on their deliveries. By using webhook technology within the Senpex API, not only can companies integrate the program more easily into their e-commerce platforms, but Senpex can more accurately notify its customers about the status of their orders and if any changes were made to it.

“This upgrade was created based on feedback we received from current customers, as well as our drivers and operators, so we can continue to provide the best possible service” said Senpex Co-Founder Anar Mammadov. “We look forward to current and future customers using all the capabilities our new API has to offer.”

A powerful new feature of the API is the add-on application, which allows businesses to use Senpex’s distribution warehouses across California for storing, this allows for more efficient and on-time deliveries of large bulky orders.

Stanford University used Senpex’s warehouse for its CATCH Study. With the goal of understanding the spread, causes and symptoms of COVID-19, the information gathered from the Study will be used to write medical reports that future generations can use to take the necessary steps to better protect people if another pandemic were to ever happen again. Senpex delivered supplies to thousands of homes across the Bay Area, making the data collected for this study possible.

