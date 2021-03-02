Fire Alarm Systems Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2021-2031

Fire alarm systems are designed to discover the presence of fire, smoke, or the presence of a harmful gas in a vicinity and warn people through audio and visual appliances regarding the need to evacuate the premises. These alarms may be directly automated from heat and smoke detectors and may also activated manually via fire alarm devices such as pull stations or through speaker strobes sounding an alarm. The installation of fire alarms is compulsory in a variety of commercial, residential, and industrial setups as a part of safety guidelines in a number of countries.

To comply with regulations such as the BS-fire 2013, fire alarms are tested on a weekly basis in places where they are installed in the UK. Thus the overall demand for fire alarm systems remains high across the globe. In the past few years, the market for fire alarm systems has witnessed vast developments in terms of technological advancements. The rising number of companies in the market continue to push fire alarm systems in terms of technological evolution. In the near future, as fire hazard safety compliances become stricter in emerging economies, the demand for fire alarm systems is likely to improve, which is expected to drive the global fire alarm systems market.

Manufacturers to Address Concerns of End-Use Industries through Innovative Technology

Rapid advancements in technology have pushed the concept of fire detection beyond a life-saving system. Increasingly, leading companies such as Kidde KN-COSM-BA and First Alert are adopting fire alarm systems equipped with optical technology and dual sensing technology to ensure employee security and warehouse maintenance. As technological developments redefine various industrial requirements, these companies are focusing on developing fire alarm systems specific to the operations and working conditions of the end-use industries such as high rise security systems.

With fragmented demands across various industries, lucrative growth opportunities exist in the development of application-specific fire alarm systems for key market players. In order to offer enhanced security and industry-specific requirements of customers, manufacturers such as Cooper Wheelock and Gentex are concentrating on incorporating dual sensing technology with multi-winged structure for the commercial, warehousing, and residential settings approved by National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Developing High-End Security Solutions with Intelligent Features

Delayed detection and false alarm rings can cost various lives and company stocks. As the need for quick detection and notification system persist in the residential and commercial complexes, major manufacturers such as Notifier and System Sensors are focusing on integrating intelligent notification features in the fire alarm systems. With the incorporation of intelligent notification features, the fire alarm can notify occupants, visitors, and employees with the Emergency Voice Alarm Communication (EVAC) techniques. In addition, these systems direct the occupants towards the closest route to evacuation during an emergency.

To improve their position in the competitive market, companies are focusing on offering fire detection systems equipped with features such as multiple gas and radiation monitors and photonic sensing technology that detect harmful gases and smoke. Also, leading manufacturers are incorporating intelligent features that offer features such as emergency door holders and emergency elevator recall system for the convenience and safety of customers.

Commercial and Residential Industry to Witness Significant Adoption Rate

Of various industries, adoption of the fire alarm system continues to remain concentrated in the residential and commercial buildings. Constructors and building surveyors are ensuring that the buildings and commercial complexes are equipped with effective fire alarm systems.

Building surveyors are pitching in the architectural developments and procedures to decide on allocating fire alarm systems in the areas where accidents can be quickly and easily detected. In addition, constructors are focusing on installing fire alarm systems that can instantly intimate the fire stations on detecting smoke or fire. For instance, LifeShield, a direct TV company has patented its Fire Safety Sensors that operate with both the battery-powered and hardwired smoke detectors. When the fire or smoke is detected, the fire alarm system reacts by dispatching the fire station quickly.

