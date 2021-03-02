Edible Cutlery Market To Witness Healthy Growth In Europe Region To Create Most Lucrative Opportunities

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

One significant problem with the use of plastic is that it often takes hundreds of years to break down once discarded, leading to huge problems of waste management while posing a danger to wildlife and the environment. In contrast, biodegradable products use alternate materials and specific chemical reactions to break down once exposed to the environment. But being biodegradable does not mean they are safe for the environment in all aspects. Edible cutlery plays a key role in minimizing packaging material wastage from a sustainable materials perspective. Furthermore, several materials like wheat bran, rice bran, sorghum, corn, etc. are being used for manufacturing of edible cutlery.

Manufacturers of edible cutlery can take seek this as an opportunity to invest in the edible cutlery market. They are emphasizing on solutions, such as edible cutlery, that can eliminate waste. This edible cutlery is manufactured from various grains, rice, wheat and flavors and other edible condiments so that consumers can directly consume them. Therefore, edible cutlery creates 0% waste and since no waste is generated, the issue of waste disposal in entirely eliminated. This is a prominent factor fueling the demand for edible cutlery globally. Edible cutlery can be either eaten or decomposed. The advantage of using edible cutlery is that even if it is disposed in a pit, it decomposes with a week or less.

Global Edible Cutlery Market: Dynamics

Packaging manufacturers are looking to develop alternatives that can reduce the carbon footprint. Edible cutlery goes well with the current consumer trend for solutions with an appealing appearance. Edible cutlery is manufactured in a variety of colors and flavors, which has been driving the edible cutlery market. Growing end-user preference for edible cutlery over conventional formats is driving the demand for this product. In addition, the increasing number of government initiatives and efforts for sustainability are also expected to boost the demand for edible cutlery in the coming years.

Despite having a positive outlook, the global edible cutlery market might face several hurdles in terms of transportation and handling. The cost associated with edible cutlery may also restrain the growth of the edible cutlery market.

Global Edible Cutlery Market: Segmentation

The global edible cutlery market has been segmented on the basis of product type, material type, flavour, end use and sales channel.

On the basis of product type, the global edible cutlery market has been segmented as:

Spoon

Fork

Knife

Spork

On the basis of material type, the global edible cutlery market has been segmented as:

Wheat Bran

Rice Bran

Sorghum

Corn

Millet

Others

On the basis of flavour, the global edible cutlery market has been segmented as:

Plain

Sweet

Spicy

On the basis of end use, the global edible cutlery market has been segmented as:

Food Service Outlets

Hotels

Restaurants & Cafes

Quick Service Restaurants

Institutional Food Service

Cinema

Airline & Railway Catering

Schools and Offices

Hospitals

Household Use

On the basis of sales channel, the global edible cutlery market has been segmented as:

Manufacturers (Direct Sales)

Distributors

Retailers

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

E-Retail

Global Edible Cutlery Market: Regional Outlook

Non-degradable waste is key matter of concern across the globe. Thus, the edible cutlery market is projected to register a healthy CAGR as edible cutlery is an environment-friendly alternative to disposable plates, bowls and other cutlery.

Global Edible Cutlery Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the edible cutlery market are:

Bakeys

Biotrem

Eco Design Thinking

Mede Cutlery Company

Kuwaiti Danish Dairy Company (KDDC) India

Tate & Lyle Plc

Eclery Foods LLP

