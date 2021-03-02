Sales on a Steep Decline amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Trade Restrictions Put a Major Dent on Industry Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Vehicles, Finds a New Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Emergency medical services are the lifeline of any economy and the provision of prompt and timely medical care is the foundation of global healthcare services. An integral part of medical care are EMS vehicles that provide emergency medical aid to people in need by transporting patients to hospitals in advanced vehicles fitted with the basic medical equipment. Over the years, EMS vehicles have witnessed a surge of technological advancements that have brought in more sophistication in emergency critical care.

Some of the recent innovations incorporate smart technology that extends the life of EMS vehicles, reduces unexpected downtime, and facilitates remote repairs and maintenance of EMS vehicles in real time. These advanced EMS vehicles come with enhanced functionality and ease of use; and are designed to provide optimal emergency medical aid in a speedy and timely manner, while adhering to patient safety and comfort. Cloud services underpin the backend functionality of these superior EMS vehicles and enable medical staff to continuously monitor vehicle performance on a daily basis.

In-vehicle Equipment to Acquire a Facelift with Increasing Technological Innovation

Some of the recent EMS vehicles launched in the global market come with features such as hands-free decontamination solutions and equipment that facilitates more sophisticated and deep disinfection. Advanced processes used to disinfect these new-age EMS vehicles also ensure that no harmful substances are released into the environment – thereby bringing in more biodegradability into EMS vehicles.

EMS technology is also undergoing rapid transformation in the wake of smart devices and cloud computing. Besides autonomous EMS vehicles, technical advances in emergency medical services vehicles include wireless communications, operator assisted navigation technology, vehicle collision prevention technology, etc.

EMS Vehicles Play a Crucial Role in Protecting Public Health and Safety

Over the years, emergency medical services have emerged as an integral facet of the healthcare ecosystem of every nation. In this context, the provision of mobile critical medical aid has acquired a deeper significance. EMS vehicles are being deployed more than ever not only to address the emergency medical issues of people the world over, but are also used to safeguard the general health and wellbeing of citizens. For instance, in the recent opioid crisis, data collected by EMS vehicles was used by public health officials to study the rate of occurrence of specific overdoses and predict the next possible occurrence. Medical institutions work closely with paramedics to connect survivors to rehabilitation centers, and EMS vehicles play an important role in the provision of these services.

Emergency medical services also play a critical role in trauma care. Every year, thousands die in road mishaps and accidents throughout the world. Trained EMS professionals assist the transportation of patients to pre-designated trauma centers through EMS vehicles fitted with the latest emergency medical equipment.

EMS vehicles are also used in preventive care. EMS organizations are involved in creating public awareness of injuries and illnesses – for instance, the dangers of heatstroke that have resulted in the deaths of infants and toddlers being left unattended in cars. Logistics has a major role to play here and EMS vehicles are kept on alert with the latest life-saving equipment to respond to critical medical emergencies as well as to facilitate preventive care programs organized by community organizations.

