Dr. Prem Reddy will be the organization’s Chair for the 2021 calendar year

2021-Mar-04

FAH Announces 2021 Chair and Board of Directors

Washington DC, USA, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — The Federation of American Hospitals (FAH) announced today that Prime Healthcare Services Chairman, President, and CEO Dr. Prem Reddy will be the organization’s Chair for the 2021 calendar year. Serving with him will be a new slate of Board of Directors.
Dr. Prem Reddy
The Board of Directors is comprised of the executives of FAH’s member companies. Dr. Reddy is taking the gavel from 2020 FAH Chair David Dill, Chairman, and CEO of LifePoint Health.
Dr. Prem Reddy has dedicated his career to saving lives and saving hospitals. As a board-certified physician, he brings an important practitioner’s perspective to our Board, and we look forward to his leadership. As we continue to confront the COVID-19 crisis, health care is going to be a top priority for the new Congress and incoming Biden Administration. I am confident that with Dr. Reddy at the helm the Federation will be well-positioned to meet the challenges of this new year,” said Chip Kahn, FAH President, and CEO.
“It is an honor to be chosen to serve as Chair of the Federation this year. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board and the FAH team as we fight our way out of the COVID crisis and start to plan for a post-pandemic world. A new Administration in Washington will bring new opportunities and challenges, and I am confident that FAH will continue doing what it has always done – work to make sure federal policy is focused on the best interests of the patients we serve,” said Dr. Reddy.
Dr. Reddy’s term runs through the 2021 calendar year.
FAH 2021 Board:
CHAIR
Dr. Prem Reddy, MD, FACC, FCCP
Chairman, President and CEO
Prime Healthcare Services
DIRECTORS
Martin Bonick (Chair-Elect for 2022)
President and CEO
Ardent Health Services
Benjamin Breier
President and CEO
Kindred Healthcare
David M. Dill
President and CEO
LifePoint Health
Samuel N. Hazen
Chief Executive Officer
HCA Healthcare
Tim L. Hingtgen
Chief Executive Officer
Community Health Systems
Marc D. Miller
President and CEO
Universal Health Services
Ronald A. Rittenmeyer
Executive Chairman and CEO
Tenet Health
Mark J. Tarr
President and CEO
Encompass Health

Express Press Release Distribution