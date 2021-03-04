Eton Institute Supports Organizations in the UAE with the Language Health Check Initiative

Eton Institute offers firms a chance to determine the Arabic & English language competency of their workforce through a Free Language Health Check.

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Globalization has led to an increasing number of firms venturing into international markets for more profitable business opportunities. This transition provides businesses with numerous advantages as well as challenges. According to the Harvard Business Review, a major test faced by businesses expanding globally is communication in the local language.

Eton Institute is giving businesses in the UAE a chance to establish the Arabic & English language competency of their workforce through a Free Language Health Check. This initiative will support companies to identify the placement of their employees in Arabic & English language proficiency. It comprises of a simple yet accurate placement test for either English or Arabic (or both). Available online, the test lasts for approximately 45-60 minutes and can be taken from Eton Institute, the workplace or the employee’s home.

The UAE is one of the most multicultural and multilingual nations in the Middle East, with over 80% of the population comprising of expatriates. Firms in the region need to operate with a clear understanding of their customers’ requirements and preferences for improved communication and enhanced business opportunities, a target that this initiative can help them achieve.

Tudor Totoescu, Director of Corporate Sales, commented, “Our aim is to encourage businesses in the UAE to recognize their employees’ Arabic & English competency so as to perform to the best of their abilities through successful communication. We want to take the lead in ensuring a transparent and accurate reporting of language proficiency globally and this initiative is one of our many ways to do so.”

To schedule a meeting and start your company’s Language Health Check today, visit: https://etoninstitute.com/event/free-online-language-health-check