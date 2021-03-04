Skating Protective Kits Market Insights, Trends Sales, Supply, Demand 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Skating Protective Kits Market: Overview

Monitoring the performance of skaters in the practice sessions is an important task in assisting them reach their topmost performance in the tournaments. In recreational skating, unfortunate injuries occur most commonly due to loss of balance and falls, owing to which protective kits while skating are must. Amalgamating the pleasure of skating along with workout, it is very essential to ensure balance and safety. The skating protective kits enable the skater to skate with ease, comfort and safety.

The skating protective kits market is majorly driven by the increasing popularity of inline skating, which has resulted in increase in the number of skaters. Skaters who wear skating protective kits are less likely to be injured. Likewise, skaters who don’t wear helmets can get serious head injuries. The global skating protective kits market is well-established in various sports industries, while some protective measures that are presently in the introductory phase of the global skating protective kits market are more likely to gain popularity in the forecast period.

Global Skating Protective Kits Market Dynamics

The primary factor expected to drive the growth of the skating protective kits market is the rapid innovations in skating protective kits that offer a perfect protective shield to the skaters. Alternate factors driving the global skating protective kits market are urbanization, which has resulted in awareness for skating as a mainstream sport as well as has amplified the need for skating protective kits. Besides, manufacturers of skating protective kits are more concerned regarding the quality and design of skating protective kits and are providing their best offerings for skating protective kits. Most of the skating protective kits have polyurethane soles or vulcanized rubber with no thread pattern or minimal pattern, along with a composition of suede upper or leather in skating protective kits, with double or triple stitching to ensure the safety and longevity of the material of skating protective kits.

However, some skaters do not use skating protective kits as they have drawbacks too. That is, in the natural jump landing which is supposed to be curved, when the skater uses a protective kit, the jump landing makes a straight line. Moreover, if the equipment of skating protective kits are not properly fitted, the chances of getting injuries is more likely to get increased. Therefore, skating protective kits must be chosen of skater’s actual measurement and safety measures should be necessarily taken before skating. Also, skating protective kits are expensive, which is a major restraint to growth of the overall skating protective kits market.

Global Skating Protective Kits Market: Segmentation

The global skating protective kits market can be segmented on the basis of Product Type as: Safety helmets Knee protectors Elbow protector Skate gloves Wheels Other product types

The pricing analysis of the global skating protective kits market is done on the basis of the product types by arriving at an average selling price of a product type, which varies over a wide range of brands, designs, quality and various technological features.

The global skating protective kits market can be segmented on the basis of Customer Orientation as: Male Female Kids Unisex

The global skating protective kits market can be segmented on the basis of Material Type as: Plastic PU PE (LDPE, HDPE, LLDPE, etc.) Metal Leather Cloth

The global skating protective kits market can be segmented on the basis of Packaging Type as: Cartons Boxes Pouches Other Packaging Types

The global skating protective kits market can be segmented on the basis of Sales Channel as: Direct Sales Modern Trade Distribution Channel Convenience Stores Specialty Store Online Stores Other Sales Channel.

The global skating protective kits market can be segmented on the basis of the Geography as: North America Latin America Europe Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Skating Protective Kits Market: Regional Overview

North America and Europe have a large number of prominent skating protective kits manufacturing companies with high investment capability and the demand for skating protective kits equipment is also high in the regions. On the other hand, majority of the demand for skating protective kits in Asia Pacific is served by a large number of small-scale firms, constituting sizeable un-organized manufacturing sector of Asia Pacific. Latin America and Asia Pacific are the two rapidly emerging sports markets, but the demand for skating protective kits is much lower in these regions. Hence, North America & Europe are expected to account for a large market share in the global skating protective kits market, while Latin America and Asia Pacific are projected to witness sluggish growth over the forecast period. As China and Japan are highly capable of manufacturing large variety of skating protective kits at an economical cost, the manufacturing industry of skating protective kits in the countries is continuously making an effort to boost the skating protective kits market in Asia Pacific, while the slow rate of adoption hampers the market.

Global Skating Protective Kits Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the skating protective kits market are: COSCO India Ltd. American Urethane, Inc. Predator Designs Inc. Demon United S1 Helmet Co. Roller Skates USA Flying Eagle EU Powerslide STATESIDE SKATES ATOM SKATES SFR Skates Other Key Players

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

