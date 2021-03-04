Rear-view Mirror Market End-user Overview, Key Opportunities, Growth Drivers & Restraint Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Rear-view Mirror Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Rear-view Mirror Market is anticipated to reach USD 15.76 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. The important function of rare-view mirror is to provide the driver a clear vision of all the objects at the side of the vehicle. To confirm safety, manufacturers are concentrating on innovative technologies for the growth of rear-view mirrors. For instance, a newly launched rear view mirror includes a rear camera, where the whole display mirror is changed into a video display that offers a panoramic view of the things behind the car.

Key Players:

Continental AG

Valeo

Magna International, Inc.

Gentex Corporation

Ficosa Corporation

MITSUBA Corporation

Murakami Corporation

SL Corporation

Tokairica, Co, Ltd.

Ishizaki Honten Company, Limited

Growth Drivers:

The advancement in the technology, concept cars are coming with camera installed instead of mirrors; which will upsurge the demand for rare-view mirror. On the other hand, high cost of cameras as compared to traditional rear-view mirrors will hamper the market in the years to come. The rear-view mirrors market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.7% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Rear-view mirror industry may be explored by feature type, mounting location outlook, product type, type outlook, vertical outlook, and geography. It may be explored by feature type as Blind Spot Detection, Auto-Dimming, Power Control, Heating Function, Automatic Folding, and Others. The “heating function” dominated the market in 2016 and is anticipated to remain its dominance over the upcoming period.

Feature Type:

Auto-Dimming

Blind Spot Detection

Power Control

Automatic Folding

Heating Function

Mounting Location Outlook:

Door Mounted

Body Mounted

Product Type Outlook:

Smart Rear-View Mirror

Conventional Rear-View Mirror

Vehicle Type Outlook:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Rear-view Mirror Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period as demand for automotive mirror is directly associated to the vehicle production in this region. The Asia-Pacific represents countries such as South Korea, China, India, and Japan. These regions, with the world’s highest vehicle manufacturing units, will upsurge the demand for the market in the upcoming period.

