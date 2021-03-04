STUDDS has launched CREST Full Face Helmet with Attractive Features at MRP 995

Ballabhgarh, India, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — STUDDS, the world’s largest helmet manufacturer by volume has launched a new full-face helmet ‘STUDDS CREST’ with an attractive set of features for MRP – Rs 995 only.

The new full-face helmet comes with quick release strapping mechanism, silicone coated clear visor that comes with quick release mechanism, hypoallergenic inner liner and padding, detachable cheek pads with chin air vents & hot air exhausts for superior riding comfort.

For superior riding safety, the helmet is injected with high quality engineered thermoplastic EPS material that achieves a fine balance between weight and structural rigidity, thereby offering enhanced comfort on long rides.

STUDDS Crest has been designed to achieve high degrees of aerodynamic performance to reduce the effect of air drag on the rider with the goal of delivering a high degree of comfort on long rides. The helmet comes in popular sizes of Medium (570mm), Large (580mm) and Extra Large (600mm) in a single colour (black) as of now, with plans of introducing more colour options in near future. Visit the product page: https://www.studds.com/helmet/full-face-helmet/crest

About STUDDS Accessories Ltd.

STUDDS ACCESSORIES LIMITED is the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets. The company has two flagship brands STUDDS & SMK HELMETS. It has a wide range of helmets and motorcycle accessories, which keeps evolving every year with new technology, design and graphics. The brand believes that our focus on safety, quality and style makes us a lifestyle choice for our customers, and positions STUDDS and SMK as aspirational brands. Its flagship brand STUDDS is marketed and sold in 40 countries across the globe.

For more information: Please visit: https://www.studds.com | FB: /StuddsAccessoriesLtd | Twitter: @StuddsHelmet