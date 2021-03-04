Report Study | Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Content Moderation Solutions Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Demand for content moderation solutions increased at a CAGR of 8.5% over the past five years, and is projected to grow even faster over the coming years due to huge increase in users and subscriber database on social media, e-Commerce, and other sectors. Close to 40% of content moderation solution usage in by the communication, media, and services sector.

The market is mostly driven by the Americas, which holds more than 41% of the overall market share, in which, the U.S. alone has 36% of market share of the global market. As the U.S. is home to most of the leading social media & IT service providers, digital traffic in this country is extremely high, which is thus causing the country to have high value market share in the global CMS market. The EMEA region follows with 26% of the global market share. Countries such as Germany, France, and Russia lead this space in Europe.

Fact.MR opines that the global content moderation solutions will expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 10% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Content Moderation Solutions Market Study

The global content moderation solutions market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9.8 Bn in 2020, and is projected to reach a value of US$ 26 Bn by 2030.

Demand for content moderation solutions in communication, media, and services is expected to grow 3.1X from the base year to the forecasted year, and account for nearly 41% of the market share by 2030.

Content moderation services hold a high market value when compared to content moderation software, with nearly 2.1X market value.

The market in the U.S., Germany, and China is projected to expand at around 11% CAGR through 2030.

The Americas region has the highest market share since the past five years, with an average share of around 40%, and is expected to stay in this pole position over the forecast period as well.

ASEAN has the highest market share among other countries of South Asia and Oceania, and is expected grow 2.4X from 2020 to 2030.

The South Asia & Oceania market is expected to present an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 1.4 Bn over the forecast period.

The market in East Asia is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11% from 2020 to 2030, with China expected to gain 40 BPS during the same time frame.

“Content moderation solutions are expected to grow at a fast pace, as 5G network advancements are going. As soon as 5G networks are fully deployed, data traffic will increase rapidly, thus leading to heightened demand for CMS over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global content moderation solutions market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of (2021-2030). The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of solution (content moderation services and content moderation software), spending area (in-house spending and outsourced content moderation), and vertical / spender (communications, media and services, e-Commerce, government, and other verticals), across 4 major regions of the world.

