All New 2022 Nissan Frontier Is Revealed To Give Next Level Competition

Alvin, USA, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — The new Nissan Frontier 2022 design shows off an aggressive modern styling with elements inspired by the iconic Nissan Hardbody, a truck that earned its rugged and rough reputation for winning off-road races in the 1980s and 1990s.

The Frontier has a powerful front with a huge radiator grille and a chiseled hood framed by new precision-locking headlamps. The wide, high stance and huge vertical wings create a feeling of solidity and strength, accentuated by the high point of the eyes and high shoulders where natural light and shades meet.

At the rear, the precision lamp has a mechanical and structural look, and the lamps are attached to the sides of the body. The Muscular back fenders combine with the rear bumper for an uncompromising, athletic stance. Body-color options, such as Tactical Green Metallic, offer a new yet familiar look, inspired by off-road equipment through technology. For a more aggressive look, the specially equipped 4WD Frontier PRO-4X and the new 2WD Frontier PRO-X of 2022 are LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED fog lights, and Lava Red Grille accents. The standard 310 horsepower 3.8-liter direct-injection V6 engine is brand new in 2020, with 93% new or redesigned parts, providing the best-in-class horsepower. Its torque rating is 281 lb-ft.

Competing with the 9-speed automatic transmission, the engine is designed for maximum efficiency and robust speed. With a large locking zone, a new highly responsive electro-hydraulic system, along input shaft, and a 99% wider gear range, the transmission is faster, crisp, and direct shift response throughout the area.

Full Gear Range Nissan has also reintroduced the Frontier hydraulic rack and pinion steering for 2022 to provide a better sense of centralization and reduce driver fatigue on long journeys. The steering gear ratio has been increased by 16%, resulting in a faster response with fewer steering efforts.

The 2022 Nissan Frontier front and rear suspensions provide a high-level ride and on and off-road. The new hydraulic tech mounts reduce road vibrations by up to 80 percent, while the new urethane bumpers – the only ones in their class – provide better damping for easier riding. In addition to the large front stabilizer bar, the rear stabilizer bar reduces body roll and increases traction. Standard 4-wheel ABS disc brakes provide reassuring braking power. Frontier 4WD models feature an all-wheel-drive system with 2WD / 4HI / 4LO modes operated by an electronically controlled half-time transfer case. The Frontier 4WD models are available with a 4-wheel locking system that helps transfer power to the drive wheels with more grasp on surfaces with less traction. Available on PRO-4X / PRO-X models, wireless smartphone charging, and NissanConnect with Wi-Fi Hotspot keeps drivers and passengers connected. All models come standard with two front USB ports (one type A, one type C), two front 12V outlets, and Siri Eyes Free.

2022 Frontier is the first Nissan Intelligent Around View® surveillance application with moving object detection and off-road mode. Nissan is the first automaker to offer the Panoramic View Monitor, which creates a bird’s eye view by combining images from four cameras mounted on the vehicle’s exterior.

