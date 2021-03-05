Content Intelligence Market Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, 10 Company Profiles and 2024 Future Analysis

Content Intelligence Market Global Industry 2024 Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Market Size, Growth, Share, Segments, Manufacturers and Technologies, Key Trends, Market Drivers, Challenges, Standardization, Deployment Models, Opportunities, Future Roadmap, and 2024 Forecast.

According to the new market research report “Content Intelligence Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Travel & Hospitality), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, The global content intelligence market size is expected to grow from USD 485 Million in 2019 to USD 1956 Million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)of 32.2% during the forecast period. Need for market intelligence and demand for audience interest analysis are major growth factors for the market. Demand for more personalized content, increasing use of the technologies such as ML, AI, IoT to accelerate content production, and need for the content marketing performance support would provide opportunities for vendors in the content intelligence market.

Solutions segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Content intelligence solution offers a new and advanced way of content marketing technology that transforms data in actionable insights for content strategy and its implementation. Content intelligence is in its revolutionary form and has capabilities to drive the content strategies for enterprises. Several vendors offer content intelligence in the form of PaaS on-premises and or cloud. Content intelligence uses various technologies such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning (ML), Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and others.

Cloud segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud-based content intelligence solutions help reduce the overall costs while also providing highly flexible and scalable access to solutions through the IT infrastructure hosted by the cloud service provider. Therefore, enterprises prefer deploying content intelligence solutions in the cloud to improve mobility and decentralize data storage and computing. Moreover, rapid advancements in cloud technology, with security as their priority and the rising cost of support and maintenance of on-premises solutions, would drive the growth of cloud-based content intelligence.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America’s strong financial position provides opportunities to invest heavily for the adoption of the latest and leading tools & technologies for ensuring effective business operations. A stable economy and technology enhancements will have a positive impact on the market. Enterprises in the region are investing heavily in the digital marketing initiatives and customer experience along with new technologies such as AI, NLP, ML, Big Data, and others.

Market Players

Major vendors in the global content intelligence market include Adobe (US), M-Files (Finland), OpenText (Canada), Curata (US), Scoop.it (US), Social Bakers (Czech Republic), Atomic Reach (Canada), OneSpot (US), Vennli (US), and Idio (UK).

