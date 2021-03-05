Activated Charcoal Supplements Market Analysis and Comparison by end-user To 2025

The global activated charcoal supplements market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.7 Billion by the year 2025. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This activated charcoal can be used to treat food poisoning and oral treatment. The rising usage of activated charcoal across the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to boost the market during the forecasted period.

Various types of charcoal tablets are used for the treatment of diseases like diarrhea, indigestion, and flatulence. Also, the demand for such products is expected to increase due to its antifungal, detoxifying, antibacterial and antiviral properties. The consumption of such tablets helps in the reduction of intestinal gases.

The activated charcoal also has the property to absorb viruses, bacteria, drugs, fungus, toxins, and chemicals that are found in the water. Thus, it is also being used for water treatment across many wastewater treatment plants. This application is expected to boost market growth for such supplements. But, the consumption of such supplements may lead to blockage or slowing the process of the intestinal tract, dehydration, and constipation. These drawbacks may act as a hindrance to the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-activated-charcoal-supplement-market/request-sample

The activated charcoal supplement market can be classified as capsules and tablets as per product type. The segment for capsules is expected to reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2025. Also, the capsules are being widely used as a morning pill to replace conventional multivitamin pills. The presence of activated charcoal in such pills have a relieving effect on stomach and intestine problems. Owing to these benefits, this product segment is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecasted period.

It binds all the toxins of the human body thereby forming a bulky complex structure that is large to get absorbed within the body. Moreover, its usage against drug overdose, accidental poisoning and to soothe the itching sensation among the patients undergoing dialysis is gaining popularity among the consumers.

The region of Central and South America held the largest share of 45% during 2018, owing to an increase in the number of diarrheal diseases among infants and children. Thus, the market for such supplements is booming in countries like Brazil and Mexico. The region of North America is also considered a larger market owing to demand from developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The region of Europe is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period due to an increase in disposable income among the consumers and the presence of key manufacturers across the European region.

The key players in Activated charcoal supplement market are searching for new applications for their products like black ice cream which contains activated charcoal supplements. Few manufacturers are also infusing activated charcoal supplements while designing various products. Few manufacturers have also started selling face wash with activated charcoal which helps in purification of the skin. The trend for use of such supplements in toothpaste is also becoming popular among the manufacturers.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Both of the product type’s viz. capsules and tablets are anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.2% from 2019 to 2025. The product category of capsules is anticipated to dominate the market with share of 56.2% during 2018.

The region of Central and South America dominated the market with the share of 45%. This trend is expected to continue over the forecasted years.

Number of manufacturers are focusing on new product launches and capacity expansion in order to expand the product and boost the sales.

Global Activated Charcoal Supplements Market: Key Players

Jacobi Carbons, Carbotech and Holland & Barrett

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com