Top Leaders of Lab Informatics Market and Business Strategies

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the Lab Informatics Market is estimated to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2024 from USD 2.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The increasing need for laboratory automation; development of integrated lab informatics solutions; need to comply with regulatory requirements; and the growing demand in biobanks/biorepositories, academic research institutes, and CROs are the major factors driving the growth of the laboratory informatics market. On the other hand, lack of integration standards and high maintenance and service costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.

The laboratory informatics market is diversified and highly competitive, with a large number of players competing for market space. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (US), LabWare (US), Abbott Informatics (US), LabLynx, Inc. (US), Waters (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Autoscribe Informatics (US), Dassault Systèmes (Paris, France), LABWORKS LLC (US), KineMatik (Ireland), Accelerated Technology Laboratories (ATL) (US), and PerkinElmer Inc. (US) are some of the key players in the market. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansions as well as new product launches/upgrades, to further expand their presence in the global market.

Product launches and upgrades have been the key growth strategies adopted by players from 2016 to 2018. Some of the leading players who adopted these strategies include LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (US), Abbott Informatics (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US).

LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (US)

LabVantage is one of the leading suppliers of lab informatics solutions. The company constantly invests in developing and enhancing its products to understand and serve its customers better. LabVantage focuses on organic growth strategies such as product launches and upgrades to develop its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the market. LabVantage also strives to strengthen its market position by adopting inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships. In line with this, in August 2016, the company partnered with Lonza (Switzerland). LabVantage extended its partnership with Lonza (Switzerland) to offer purpose-built environmental monitoring capabilities integrated with LIMS. This combined solution will provide the life sciences industry with unified microbiology and analytical solutions. Such partnerships and innovative product launches help the firm in enhancing its product portfolio and strengthening its distribution network.

LabWare (US)

LabWare provides scalable, end-to-end solutions to various industries such as pharmaceuticals, environmental testing, contract labs, forensics, chemical/petrochemical process, public health, clinical research, food, and biobanking. The company is focused on launching technologically advanced products and upgrading its existing ones with the help of inputs from several interested clients from all parts of the globe. LabWare designs products according to the functional needs of the particular industry, and it also offers industry-specific template solutions that serve as prepackaged initiation points for project implementation. Thus, the company leverages its customer’s experience and inputs to deliver the best possible solution. In line with this, in March 2015, LabWare introduced the latest version of its LIMS—LabWare 7. The LabWare 7 solution delivers comprehensive capabilities of both LIMS and ELN in a single integrated system.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is one of the leading players in the lab informatics market. In order to maintain its leading position in this market, the company focuses on research and development activities. The company invested USD 0.89 billion, USD 0.76 billion, and USD 0.69 billion in R&D activities in 2017, 2016, and 2015, respectively. With its focus on R&D, Thermo Fisher Scientific added features to its Sample Manager LIMS software in May 2016. In order to maintain its leading position in the lab informatics market, the company adopts organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, and acquisitions. For instance, in March 2017, Thermo Fisher acquired Core Informatics (Netherlands) to enhance its informatics solutions and its cloud platform, including laboratory information management systems (LIMS), electronic laboratory notebook (ELN) technologies, and scientific data management solutions (SDMS). In September 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific opened its new global headquarters in Massachusetts (US).

In 2018, North America dominated the Lab Informatics Market, followed by Europe. The large share of this market can primarily be attributed to the strong economies in the US and Canada, which have allowed for significant investments in technology in this region. Growth in the North American market is supported by the growing demand for the integration of laboratory systems, rising government funding for research, growth in biobanks, need for early drug discovery, easy availability of laboratory informatics products and services, and stringent regulatory requirements across industries.

