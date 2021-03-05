Diaper Rash Cream Market Size, Share, and Emerging Trends Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global diaper rash cream market is estimated to attain USD 2.2 billion, by 2025, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2025. The growing focus on hygiene and health of the infants is mainly propelling the market growth. Additionally, the growing skin care problems among toddlers and infants are projected to increase the demand for the product in the next few years.

The infant category products are projected to grow at CAGR of around 6.7% over the forecasted period. The growing consumer awareness in India, China, and Vietnam about baby care is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for chemical-free and organic products is also gaining traction among consumers.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on the product, organic products are estimated to attribute for over USD 740 million by 2025.

Europe led the market with market share of over 31.5% in the year 2018.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the CAGR of over7.1% over the forecasted period.

Impact of COVID-19 Insights

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global diaper rash creams market. The personal care product manufacturers have suffered loss of revenues owing to reduced consumer demand, and supply chain disruption in raw materials. For instance, Beiersdorf Inc., has witnessed a decline of 3.6% in their personal care segment sales during Q1 of 2020.

However, the market is expected to foresee significant growth owing to rising health concerns, and bacterial infections. During the pandemic, the changing consumer behaviors with focus on personal care, and hygiene especially among infants which is expected to support the market growth.

Global Diaper Rash Cream Market: Key Players

Bayer AG; Unilever; Johnson and Johnson; Beiersdorf Inc.; The Honest Company, Sebapharma GmbH; The Himalaya Drug Company and Tubby Todd Inc.

