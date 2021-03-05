Disposable Face Masks Market Size, Revenue Analysis by Regions, Types and Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global disposable face masks market size is projected to touch USD 1.1 billion by the year 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% through the forecast period of 2019-2025. The growing industrial sector, increasing levels of pollution globally, and growing concern of users regarding health issues are projected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, stringent regulatory guidelines pertaining to labor safety will have a positive impact on market growth in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific is projected to continue as one of the major regional markets due to the developing industrial sector in growing economies like India and China. Moreover, the support from the government to safeguard the health of the working class, as well as the non-working class in countries like India and China, are pushing the demand of the product in the upcoming years.

The aspects like product pricing and variation make the industry highly competitive. The major players focus on providing users with the best disposable masks that give benefits like better filtration, ventilation and waterproofing. Increasing demand for high filtration efficiency masks and application-specific masks is projected to give new opportunities to the major players in the upcoming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The CAGR of the protective mask is estimated to expand at a rate of 5.0% over the forecast period due to developing the industrial sector and an increasing number of initiatives for the protection of labors’ health worldwide.

The non-woven mask segment is projected to grab above 30% share of the global revenue by 2025.

The industrial segment is projected to reach above USD 850 million at the end of the year 2025 because of strict rules and regulations regarding the safety of the worker’s on the floors of the shop

In 2018, North America’s turnover was above USD 200.0 million in this market.

By the end of the year 2025, China’s share is projected to reach USD 139.2 million

New product development and flourishing partnerships with distributors, are projected to be some of the favorable factors over the coming years

Global Disposable Face Masks Market: Key Players

SAS Safety Corp, 3M, Moldex, KOWA, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark and Uvex.

