Essential Micronutrients Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018 to 2027

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Essential Micronutrients Market: Snapshot

Micronutrients including vitamins and micro-minerals such as cobalt, iron, copper, chromium, manganese, iodine, zinc, selenium are not required by the body in volumes but are rare enough to be missed on a regular and minute quantity and leads to various disorders. The sheer essentiality of micronutrients, particularly among the geriatrics, has emerged as a field of healthcare that are now gaining awareness on the back of incrementing percentage of elderly people across the world.

According to the German Research Center for Environmental Health, nearly half of individuals over 65 years of age show symptoms of lowered levels of vitamin D in the blood whereas more than one in four of these geriatrics suffer from the deficiency of vitamin B12. The research study had examined more than a thousand blood samples extracted from people aged between the range of 65 years to 93 years and focused on the levels of micronutrients including iron, Vitamin B12, and Vitamin D. The researchers have strongly recommended periodic checks to refrain from diseases. Consequently, the market for essential micronutrients is expected to flourish in the near future, with the demand incrementing at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2027.

This Press Release will help you to understand the market Statistics of the APAC Region.

Click HERE To get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=668

Fact.MR has developed this exclusive forecast study to estimate the evolution of global essential micronutrients market for the period, 2018-2027. This report assesses a range of factors and business aspects encompassing the production and sales of essential micronutrients for the near future. A key advantage of availing this report is the provision of assessment on key trends that will influence the future of global essential nutrients market.

Global Essential Micronutrients Market: Opportunity in Agriculture for Improving Productivity

Arable land depletion has recorded a significant pace on the back of intensive cropping, extensive chemical abuse on soil, robust mining of micronutrient reserves. Micronutrients are witnessing a surge in adoption in agricultural sector, as an effective means to enhance productivity and cater growing food demand. Rapid population growth, particularly in developing nations such as India and China has led the governments in these countries to develop new policies apropos food productivity acceleration.

Opportunities for improving productivity lie in the development and application of fertilizers enriched with lacking micronutrients, which in turn concurrently increases efficiency of fertilizers, thereby stimulating its uptake. This further helps in raising farm income through increased productivity, meanwhile slowing down the unabated current expansion of agriculture into natural ecosystems.

Policies toward Key Nutrient Supply to Infants & Toddlers to Influence Expansion of Essential Micronutrients Market

Proper nutrition during first 3 years of an infant’s life is critical for lifelong maintenance of mental health and development. Adequate amount of micronutrients such as certain fats and proteins during the prenatal period can help avoid possibilities of permanent defects in the brain function. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has noted key brain-developing micronutrients, such as zinc, iron, choline, and essential fatty acids, which are particularly imperative for babies from conception through their 2-3 years of age.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=668

A policy statement published by AAP in “Pediatrics” sets a course for ensuring pregnant women, toddlers, and infants get correct nutrient supply for healthy brain development. This statement dictates pediatricians in moving beyond recommendations of “good diet” toward ensuring pregnant women and infants have access to food having adequate amount of brain-developing nutrients. Such government healthcare policies will significantly rub off on demand for essential micronutrients in the near future.

Robust Investments in Micronutrient Plants to Augur Well for the Market Growth

Leading players in the essential micronutrients market are making strategic investments for supporting their customers in food and agriculture sectors, and strengthening their leadership in the market. Such investments also underline their commitment to sustainability, and initiatives toward propelling agricultural yields, particularly in regions having poor soil conditions.

Akzo Nobel, in 2017, announced its plans of investing over 10 Mn in Sweden for expanding capacity of its chelated micronutrients, which seek extensive adoption as essential ingredients in agriculture. This project, located at Kvarntorp, caters to surging demand for micronutrients. The expansion primarily involves capacity addition for the high-performance iron chelates, which considerably helps in enhancing the agricultural productivity.

As insufficient iron intake leads to anemia, increases mortality in women & children, and retards brain development, proper supply of iron through food has become an imperative concern among the healthcare systems. As a response to this concern, researchers from the Laboratory of Biotechnology, ETH Zurich, have developed new type of genetically-modified (GM) rice, which contains multiple micronutrients, banking on the fact that rice is a key staple diet of a large population base globally.

Researchers have made improvements in the “Golden Rice”, a GM rice, which is now being employed in breeding programs across several countries such as Southeast Asian nations. The research results have further demonstrated successful combination of several essential micronutrients, such as beta carotene, zinc, and iron, in single rice plant to provide healthy nutrition.

Want to Grow Business!!! HERE is a Detailed Market Analysis Of the APAC Region

Prebook Now this Exclusive Report – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/668/S

Multidisciplinary research methodologies have been adopted to create an all-embracive analysis of key market data. Multiple parameters have been employed to generate valuable datapoints on the evolving value chain of essential micronutrients. The report has also revealed the current market standings of these players, revealing accurate information on market positioning and competitor analysis. Inferences from the report are aimed to extend the understanding of essential micronutrients manufacturers towards the future of the market.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: