Cataract Disposable Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry Products 2018 to 2028

Cataract disposable products are used for treating cataract, in which the damaged lens are replaced with artificial lens to make the vision clear and sharp. Use of cataract disposable products have increased in the recent years owing to the increasing number of ophthalmic surgeries. Use of cataract disposable products improves the patients safety by reducing the disease transmission and contamination. Cataract disposable products are specially designed to eliminate the need for expensive and time consuming resterilization, eliminating the need to stock the individual products.

Furthermore, cataract disposable products have technological, regulatory, technical and economic advantage over the reusable products. The adoption of cataract disposable products is growing due to shift towards single-use instruments and their cost-effectiveness. Cataract surgery is the most common procedure among other ophthalmic surgeries. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, 2 million cataract surgeries are performed every year in the U.S.

Cataract Disposable Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

Recent advances in the ophthalmic surgical techniques increased the adoption of cataract disposable products by the medical professionals, which is expected to drive the growth of the market for cataract disposable products. With the increasing number of ophthalmic procedures performed there is growing concern over the sterilization that is overcome by the use of single-use instruments, which is expected to spur the growth of the cataract disposable products market. Single-use instruments are safe and convenient alternative to the reusable products, which is a factor expected to increase the demand for cataract disposable products.

However, use of traditional cataract products over the cataract disposable products in developing and under developed countries is expected to hinder the growth of the cataract disposable products market.

Cataract Disposable Products Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global cataract disposable products market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global cataract disposable products market is segmented as:

Forceps

Manipulators

Specula

Needle Holders

IA Handpieces

Others

Based on the end users, the global cataract disposable products market is segmented as:

Hospital

ENT clinics

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Cataract Disposable Products Market: Overview

The shift from reusable towards disposable products in developed and developing countries is expected to propel the growth of the cataract disposable products market. Single-use products to be used to replace the existing instruments where the procedures require sterile instruments, which is expected to increase the demand for disposable products and consequently expected to spur the growth of the market for cataract disposable products.

Cataract Disposable Products Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global cataract disposable products market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the leading regional market for cataract disposable products owing to increasing number of ophthalmic producers and growing demand for disposable products due to less time taken over the sterilization method. The cataract disposable products market in Europe is second major shareholder due increasing preference for disposable instruments and growing trend for ophthalmic micro-incision surgery. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to witness fast growth than other regions due to large patient pool and adoption of new technology. Japan is expected to witness significant growth in the global cataract disposable products market owing to growing geriatric population. Latin America & Middle East & Africa are expected to account moderate growth over the forecast period owing to lack of professional workers and awareness among the population towards the adoption of new advanced technology.

Cataract Disposable Products Market: Key Players

The global cataract disposable products market is fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global cataract disposable products market are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Beaver Visitec, Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Surgitrac Instruments UK Limited, and Malosa Medical, among others.

