Grain and Cereal Crop Market Insights, Scope And Forecast By 2018 to 2027

The rising cultivation and changing food consumption patterns of people around the world has resulted in the rapid expansion and growth of the grain and cereal crop market. There is also a growing demand for food grains which has placed additional pressure on the agriculture sector for better crop produce. This demand has led to the incorporation of technology in agriculture for better yield and improved quality of grain and cereal crop. Modern agricultural practices are being driven by innovation, aiming at quality production.

Players in the grain and crop market can look at the implementation of technological solutions to increase crop output. Leading players are looking at advanced technology to influence modern agriculture and create a synergy between farming and technology to maximize production. Innovation from real-time data from a plethora of sources on weather, soil conditions and temperature being analyzed, to AI being used to generate better yields by determining resource utilization, grain and cereal crop farmers are progressively adopting technology to increase productivity.

Farmers now use cutting edge methods of farming to improve crop yields, particularly grain and cereal crop. Common examples of modern technology being used to improve agriculture include the use of smart phones to monitor irrigation, crop sensors to track the requirements of the soil, among others.

The global market for grain and cereal crop market has been expanding at a robust rate because of several government initiatives to improve the quality of food products. Not only has the market for grain and cereal crops expanded in size but has also undergone key improvements in the quality of its products. The demand within the global grain and cereal crops has risen on account of the health benefits served by these crops to the masses. Furthermore, several packaged as well as non-packaged food products are now added with processed grains or cereals to enhance the nutritional value of the food. Owing to these reasons, it is safe to estimate that the demand within the global market for grain and cereal crops would increase by leaps and bounds.

It has also come to light the farmers are getting increased subsidies for the cultivation of grain and cereal crops, which could enhance the quality of the crops. This is also projected to play a key role in the growth of the global market for grain and cereal crops. The food inspection department in the US and other strong economies has made it mandatory to manufacture healthy grain and cereal crops. This has enhanced the growth of the market for grain and cereal crops in North America.

A newly compiled research report by Fact.MR offers valuable perspectives on the global grain and cereal crop protection market and detailed insights pertaining to its growth prospects over the forecast period, 2018-2027. In-depth insights provided in the report highlight the impact of technological developments on the overall growth of the global market and major challenges faced by key manufacturers. On the basis of current market developments and trends traced in the global market, the report provides accurate analysis and predictions on the grain and cereal crop protection market.

The report acts as a comprehensive business document for the leading market players operating in the global market of grain and cereal crop protection. BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, FMC, and Dow AgroSciences are some of the leading market participants identified in the global market. Other prominent market players include Du Pont, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemical, Valent Biosciences, and Makhteshim Agan Industries. Valuable insights compiled in the research report offer crucial information pertaining to the marketing strategies adopted by the key market players over the years.

Grain and cereal crop protection is gaining significant prominence in the commercial industry. With the growing global population and economy, demand for high-quality crops and food products has continued to remain pervasive across countries. In addition to the food industry, growing production of biofuels has also fuelled demand for crops globally. To remain at the forefront of the global market, modern farmers are concentrating on shifting their focus from production in terms of quantity towards quality. As the need for healthy and nutrition-dense food products persist in the global food industry, modern farmers are diverting their investments towards advanced technological solutions to boost quality production.

Grain and Cereal Crop Market: Product Launch and Innovation to Expand Customer Base

Unprecedented occurrence of precipitation and extreme weather conditions can damage the agricultural produce. With the growing need to protect the crops from unprecedented precipitation, harmful insects, fungi, and extreme weather conditions, leading manufacturers such as Bayer CropScience and Dow AgroSciences are concentrating on developing innovative crop protection solutions. In order to improve the yield of crop production, Bayer CropScience has developed a global network of in-house breeding station along with the external partners to offer higher yield under local spoil conditions and climate that are able to withstand extreme stress and weather conditions.

In addition, major manufacturers such as Dow AgroSciences is focusing on diversifying its product portfolio to expand their customer base globally. The manufacturing company is focusing on offering innovative protection solutions that include herbicide, insecticide, fumigant, and fungicide technologies to the ranchers and farmers for controlled growth due to insects. Also, key companies such as EPFL spin-off Embion Technologies has recently launched ‘soluble fiber powder’ for lowering the level of sucrose content in a range of food products and reduce cardiovascular and cholesterol-related risks.

Grain and Cereal Crop Market: Novel Technological Solutions to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

With the rapid growth in technological advancements, modern farmers are shifting their focus towards adopting novel techniques such as robotic and AI farming technology. Implementation of digital and precision farming techniques, farmers and ranchers can conveniently identify the diseases that are degrading the quality of the crops and encouraging farmers to utilize small volume of pesticides in a precise manner.

In order to bridge the gap between technology and farmers, leading companies such as AgriApp Technologies Pvt. Ltd. are focusing on developing innovative solutions for improved crop output. AgriApp Technologies Pvt. Ltd is an Android-based application that offers accurate, easy, and fast access to latest insights on the agricultural sector. With the implementation of innovative technological solutions, major companies are focusing on attaining a competitive edge in the competitive market.

Grain and Cereal Crop Market: Strategic Acquisition to Reflect Positively Towards Growth

On the backdrop of effective marketing strategies adopted by major market players, the growth of the global market is likely to remain positive. For instance, recently a leading manufacturing company based in India, Crystal Crystal Crop Protection Ltd has recently acquired three major seed brands from Swiss agribusiness Syngenta AG. The company acquired fodder sorghum, pearl millet, and sorghum brands from Syngenta AG to improve its position in the competitive market.

Also, a major chemical manufacturing company, Omnia Holdings has recently announced that it has acquired Oro Agri SEZC Limited, which is a global agri-chemical company. Through the acquisition, the companies are focusing on developing and agriculture biological business in order to meet the growing requirements of environment-friendly AgriBio products. In coordination with Oro Agri, the company will focus on expanding its distribution footprint across regions. With the production of AgriBio, the company is focusing on offering innovative solutions for improved nutrition and crop protection. Biostimulants, biofertilizers, and biopesticides are some of the AgriBio products offered by these companies.

