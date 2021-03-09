Diabetes Care Devices Market Worth $4.3 billion – Significant advancements and leveraging of artificial intelligence and big data

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Diabetes Care Devices Market by Type (SMBG, CGMS, Lancets, Insulin Pumps, Insulin Pens, Insulin Syringes, Mobile Apps), Patient Care Settings (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Self & Home Care), and Country (Brazil, Russia, India, China) – Forecast to 2025″, size is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

The Factors such as the increasing diabetic population, rising awareness of diabetes treatment and management, and favorable national health strategies are expected to drive the growth of the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market.

Recent Developments in BRIC Diabetes Care Devices Market:

# In February 2020, Abbott (US) received US FDA approval for the use of FreeStyle Libre 14-day Flash glucose monitoring systems in hospitals.

# In February 2020, Insulet signed a commercialization agreement with DexCom, Inc. (US) to allow its current and future CGM systems to connect to the former’s tubeless insulin pump system, OMNIPOD Horizon system.

# In April 2020, Ypsomed (Switzerland) entered into a partnership with DexCom, Inc. (US) to integrate its mylife YpsoPump data with DexCom’s G6 CGM sensors to form a hybrid closed-loop system.

Based on type, the diabetes care devices market has been segmented into blood glucose monitoring systems, insulin delivery devices, and diabetes management mobile applications. Under the blood glucose monitoring systems segment, the test strips segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the frequent requirement of test strips in blood glucose monitoring systems.

China held the largest share in the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market in 2019. This dominance is due to the high population of diabetics in the country and increasing government funding for diabetes management and the diabetes care devices industry. India is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to opportunities presented by the country, especially in terms of the growing usage of mHealth (mobile health), which supports the diabetes management mobile applications segment.

Key Market Players;

The prominent players in the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun (Germany), DexCom, Inc. (US), Abbott (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AS (Switzerland), LifeScan (US), AgaMatrix Holdings LLC (US), Acon Laboratories, Inc. (US), ARKRAY USA, Inc. (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Sanofi (France), Terumo Corporation (Japan), SD Biosensor, Inc. (South Korea), are focusing on increasing their presence in high-growth markets through both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, including service launches, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships. Due to the intense competition in this market, market players are increasingly focusing on expansions, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their competitiveness in the market.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd (US) was the leader in the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market in 2019. The company provides a wide range of blood glucose monitoring systems, insulin delivery devices, and diabetes management mobile applications. It entered into various partnerships, agreements, and collaborations over the past few years. For instance, in November 2018, Roche Diabetes Care (India) partnered with the digital therapeutic company, Wellthy Therapeutics, to offer users the Accu Chek Active System, a clinically validated AI-based digital diabetes coaching solution. Similarly, in October 2018, Roche Diabetes Care signed an agreement for collaboration with Novo Nordisk to integrate data from Novo Nordisk’s insulin pens to Roche’s open ecosystem.