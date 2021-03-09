Prefilled Syringes Market Insights and Trends , Forecast 2017 to 2026

With increasing demand for efficient drug delivery systems, especially for injectable drug delivery, the need for innovative injectable drug delivery options has risen. Given the advantages of standalone drug injecting systems such as prefilled syringes, such as ease in use and enhanced safety, their demand is expected to increase at a high pace in the coming years.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=603

According to Fact.MR analysis on prefilled syringes, the global market for prefilled syringes is anticipated to expand at a meteoric rate during the period of forecast. The global prefilled syringes market is poised to grow at a volume CAGR of 9.1% during the period of assessment, 2017-2026 and the sale of prefilled syringes across the globe is estimated to cross US$ 11 Bn by end of the year of assessment (2026).

Manufacturers are focused on developing enhanced prefilled syringe systems to cater to the growing demand for these injectable drug delivery systems. For instance, Becton Dickinson has developed PosiFlush prefilled syringes with a 4% sodium citrate lock solution that can reduce the number of catheters for hemodialysis by about exchanged per 1000 days by about 59% thus minimizing risks.

The research report on global prefilled syringes market has profiled many such key companies involved in the manufacturing of prefilled syringes, such as Unilife Corporation, Sterinova, SHL Group, NIPRO, Bespak, AptarGroup, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Stevanato Group, SCHOTT AG, Gerresheimer, Medtronic, Baxter International Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation and Becton Dickinson and Company.

Key Highlights on the Global Prefilled Syringes Market:

North America in terms of sale of prefilled syringes tops other regional market during the period of assessment. This regions, especially dominated by United States, has witnessed increased adoption of glass prefilled syringes owing to high presence of chronic disorders. On the other hand, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to showcase increased inclination towards these injectable drug delivery systems. Asia Pacific excluding Japan region has shown immense potential as a favorable market place for various end use industries owing to its huge business potential. This has increased the presence of various pharmaceutical industries in the region. Moreover, increasing population growth in China and India, along with aging population has raised the demand bar for prefilled syringes to inject drugs to treat diseases such as diabetes and other autoimmune disorders

Need More Information About Report Methodology? Click here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=603

By material type, glass based prefilled syringes hold the highest market share and sales of glass based prefilled syringes is estimated to surpass U$ 7.5 Bn by end of 2026. However, owing to high fragile nature of these syringes, manufacturers have developed polymer based prefilled syringes that are also gaining high traction. Polymer based prefilled syringes have a comparatively higher break resistance and do not react with the drug they carry

With respect to distribution channels, hospitals are the most lucrative. Sale of both glass and polymer based prefilled syringes from hospitals is estimated to reach a value of over US$ 6.5 Bn by end of the year of assessment. Online pharmacies and specialty clinics are also expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global prefilled syringes market in the coming years

By technology type, sale of conventional prefilled syringes is higher than safety prefilled syringes. However, rate of sales of safety prefilled syringes is expected grow at a higher pace than the conventional product during the period of forecast

By function type, single chambered prefilled syringes have gained high steam since past years. This segment is expected to grow at higher rate during the period of forecast and the sale of single chambered prefilled syringes is estimated to reach a value of over US$ 8 Bn by end of the year of assessment (2026)

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=603

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com