Alt-rocker Paula Punch drops surprise single ‘Full Moon Rising’

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Fans of Australia’s Paula Punch got a surprise when the new single from her upcoming album appeared on digital music shelves early March, “Full Moon Rising.” Like the rest of Punch’s ever-expanding repertoire, it was recorded in Electric Avenue Studios and published on Punch Park Records. The track features reverb-twanging guitars, eerie echoes, and a classic-rock feel atop 21st century sentiments for a particularly timely track from one of today’s most prominent indie rockers.

Paula Punch has cited as chief influences KD Lang, Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Ed Kuepper, Ron Sexsmith, and the Pretenders. Stir all that up and give it a unique agency belonging solely to Punch, herself, and the result sounds very much like a Paula Punch recording, “Full Moon Rising” being no exception. The Punch Park label has described her sound as a blend of indie, folk rock, and alt-country. Fans of the above are likely to find much to appreciate in “Full Moon Rising,” as well as the rest of her catalog.

Asked to comment on the themes of her new track, Punch Park writes:

“When Paula wrote ‘Full Moon Rising’ she didn’t realise how prophetic this song would turn out to be. It’s inspired by the modern-day fight between nature and industry, people’s everyday struggle, and the increasing pressure that time is running out.”

Paula Punch is joined on “Full Moon Rising” by her band, Robin Gist on guitar (Girl Overboard), Marko Simec on keys and accordion (Waiting for Guinness, Soul Movers, the Rivers, Rufino and the Coconuts), Mike Rix on bass (Jason Walker), Reuben Alexander on drums and percussion (Liz Martin Band, William Crichton). She is joined live by guitarist Paul Berton and bass player Andy Newman.

Punch’s current official bio reads:

Singer-Songwriter Paula Punch has been consistently playing live in Sydney with her band “The Fireflys” at the “Django at Camelot” usually creating a local showcase for singer-songwriters called “The Punch Sessions” where special guests have included Abi Tucker, Tania Bowra, Glenn Bidmead, Dan Mullins, Lisa Schouw, and Tania Sparke. Last year she also opened for Russell Morris, Karise Eden and Renee Geyer at Camelot Lounge to appreciative audiences.

In 2018 she toured California with New Zealand born Nashville artist Jackie Bristow and her past show supports including Ed Kuepper, The Gadflys and Neil Murray.

Paula released her first album of original music, “Don’t Look Down” in 2018 recorded with Robin Gist in his living room studio, and two of these songs were placed in top 5 for the ASA competition, in the indie rock category, and 2 of her songs from the new Album have been shortlisted in the top 30 of this competiton awaiting final results to be announced in March 21.

Her first EP “Lost Horizon Sessions” which was recorded solo with acoustic guitar and mixed by ‘Groove’ Myers about ten years previously, was released in 2019.

There is a theme of heartache tinged with hope in her music, with an increasing element of rising empowerment. Her upcoming album “Song to the Trees” will be her first studio album, recorded at Electric Avenue Studios by Philip Punch, Robin Gist and Jem Hoppe-Smith, and with her fabulous band.

Paula has just released the first single “Fire in the Hull” from her upcoming album, and the album is planned for launch in 2021 and will be released on digital platforms, CD, and vinyl, all available via her official website (link provided below).

“Full Moon Rising” by Paula Punch on the Punch Park label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, alt-country music fans.

