Newbies Welcome to Cannabis Home Grow 101 Webinar Set for March 24, 6-7 p.m ET

Boston, MA and Thousand Oaks, CA, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — You’d think growing a weed might be easy. But some novice cannabis home growers can attest to the stench, biblical explosion of bugs and impotent yield. The Cannabis Home Grow 101 webinar, free to all, will dispel home grow myths and misunderstanding and get you on the garden path.

The complimentary webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, 6 -7 p.m. ET. The panel will include Vincent Bitetti, Chief Cannabis Officer (CCO) of Green Goddess Supply and the original inventor of The Armoire, the heirloom quality, home grow cabinet that can fool even your most disapproving aunt; Dan (known online as “FullDuplex”) from award-winning Mandalorian Genetics and Donald Demers, Ph. D., Co-Owner at Buxton Hollow Farm Natural Products, suppliers of quality soil and supplements for ideal growth. The panel will be moderated by Eric Robichaud, CEO of Green Goddess Supply.

To attend the free event, please RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cannabis-home-grow-101-tickets-144461491209

Participants will learn the top 9 tips on starting a cannabis home grow including the importance of the genetics; the best medium to grow in; necessary nutrients; importance of quality grow lights; the role of a fan; how often to water the plant; how to achieve fatter, healthier buds; best time to harvest; and drying and curing for best results.

“Some people are really intimidated by the idea of growing their own cannabis,” noted Bitetti, who has been growing his own supply for over two decades and has developed systems and resources to ensure success. He added, “Your first crop can be a delight if you follow some simple procedures that we will share with you in this webinar.”

Dr. Demers added, “Home growing is both an art and a science, but not one that requires time consuming study or effort. We will reveal the just enough to get you started and blooming.”

“The great news about home growing is that there are typically no licenses required, no taxes to report and there’s not even a voluntary registration system in place. Let’s face it, it is the best deal in town,” noted Robichaud.

Sponsors of the event are Green Goddess Supply and Buxton Hollow Farm Natural Products.

About Green Goddess Supply:

Green Goddess Supply is a “cultivation to consumption” cannabis lifestyle brand offering a line of high-quality products to grow, store, prep and consume hemp flower and cannabis products. The company sells direct to consumers at MSRP through its website, and also offers wholesale and distributor accounts to brick and mortar storefronts and industry distributors. Green Goddess Supply strives to exceed expectations and delight customers with quality products and amazing customer service.

The Armoire is a trademark of Green Goddess Supply and Patent Pending. Green Goddess Supply is a privately held company headquartered in Hopedale, MA with a satellite office in California. For more information about Green Goddess Supply, visit the website at https://www.GreenGoddessSupply.com/

About Mandalorian Genetics:

In 2009 FullDuplex started working with ruderalis genetics to develop a true day natural variety of cannabis, accenting the ability to flower virtually under any light schedule. Dedication and time have produced a variety of cannabis that is resilient to light schedule changes, harsh watering conditions, and environmental fluctuation. Yielding plants that will produce under harsh environmental situations. For information about Mandalorian Genetics visit https://dcseedexchange.com/product-category/mandalorian-genetics/

About Buxton Hollow Farm :

Buxton Hollow Farm continues an 18th century sustainable farming tradition, providing natural farm products to the health conscious and environmentally friendly grower. For information visit https://www.buxtonhollowfarm.com/.

