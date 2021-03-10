Prismatic Dojo by Pop Star Veronica Vitale Hits New Records in Frankfurt and Buffalo

Veronica Vitale celebrates 10 years music career by releasing over 150 tracks and 10 albums in less than 1 month together with american film director Patrick J Hamilton.

Atlanta, GA, USA, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Veronica Vitale is an International Recording Artist and Cinematic Music Composer who gave rise to a groundbreaker “genre-defying” Avantgarde Pop and Liquid Music. Veronica Vitale is also a Multi-laureate with a 3rd University Degree in Systems Science and Quantum Consciousness Music Executive and Global Citizen, She’s a bit of a dark horse in the Italian Music Scene. Her “Outsider” Story kicks off in Germany as she signs her first Record Deal abroad her own country rather than entering the dead-beat circle of Italian Talent Shows (2009/11).

Veronica Vitale debut album “Nel mio bosco Reale” (i.e “Throughout my Royal Grove”) was a significant hit, reaching Top New Comer Artist Chart in Germany as well as leading to the Top10 Amazon Chart Deutschland in 2011 along with Stars like David Guetta, FloRida, Sean Paul In 2016, She debuted in Cincinnati as Executive Producer for the Music Industry, Film Production & Entertainment while working alongside with Bootsy Collins and King Records, where ushers her top-shelf project “Inside The Outsider” In 2020 during Covid-19 Pandemic, Veronica releases web sensation “Hymn To Humanity” a Prayer for Hope before funding “Artist United ” a relief NPO for Artists all around the World She has been endorsed by some of the most influencing names in the industry such as Bootsy Collins Parliament-Funkadelic, The Mad Stuntman, Stelvio Cipriani, Joe Jackson, Boyd Grafmyre, Ervin Laszlo, Fernando Jones, Linda Clifford, and many others.

Her latest music project comes out to be the hottest proposal the indie music industry ever had in the recent years. The title is “Prismatic Dojo” also known as “The All Colors Album Theory” out now on Spotify (Links Below!) which is to be considered a contemporary experiment between color gradients and music frequencies brought together to heal the mind and soul. Every volume collects the tales of different shades of color. Every piece of music was composed in a room filled with color changing screens and LED lights to provide a variety of colors to change the vibe of the room completely. The word “Dojo” literally means “Place of the way” in Japanese. It’s a hall or a place for immersive learning and meditation.

