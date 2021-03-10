ZealousWeb Offers Vivid & Cost-Effective PrestaShop Packages!

San Diego, CA, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — PrestaShop is a powerful eCommerce platform amongst budding businesses and start-ups due to its DIY-easy functionalities. Be it a newbie developer or someone with a non-technical background, PrestaShop is easy to work with and handle.

Within this, if you’re looking for extra customization, then hiring a PrestaShop developer is your best way to host an eCommerce website that can perform heavy transactions.

PrestaShop has a dominant presence in Europe and Latin America and appeals to a larger public that believes in DIY-ing to build their eCommerce websites.

Amongst the speculation about choosing PrestaShop and hiring a PrestaShop developer, Team ZealousWeb has come up with cost-effective solutions for eCommerce development and provides pocket-friendly solutions for your projects.

“We have been operating in the eCommerce development arena for over a decade and a half with expert teammates. Our pricing models are flexible and in-sync with the current trends to give you a realistic view of packages. As a team, we strive to create new and innovative solutions in existing and upcoming technologies. It helps us to stay on our feet and keep up a 96.7% client satisfaction rate and grow it further.” said the pragmatic COO, Keyur Dave.

We believe that ZealousWeb’s vision to change the technological sphere with optimism and innovation will reach fruition very soon. The company offers a variety of pricing models and has a team of seasoned PrestaShop developers that can help you with PrestaShop eCommerce development.

About ZealousWeb

For over a decade and a half, ZealousWeb has helped businesses digitally transform with the prudent use of disruptive technologies. Our services range from web and mobile application development to digital marketing and data science for business growth. We pride ourselves on our PrestaShop Development Services and other eCommerce development solutions. Our innovation is our strength and optimism. Combining the unmatched experience of serving clients in 66 countries across 15 industries with a global presence in the USA, UK, India, Qatar, ZealousWeb has a well-established track record with excellent customer satisfaction. For more information, visit us at www.zealousweb.com.