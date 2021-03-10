Process Analyzer Market worth $8.1 billion by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Process Analyzer Market With COVID-19 Impact, By Liquid Analyzer (MLSS, TOC, pH, Liquid Density, Conductivity, Dissolved Oxygen), Gas Analyzer (Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Moisture, Toxic Gas, Hydrogen Sulfide), Industry and Region Global Forecast to 2025″, the process analyzer market is projected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 to USD 8.1 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2025. The key factors fueling the growth of the market include rising demand for water and wastewater treatment, increase use of process analyzer in drug safety, and fiscal policy measures by regional financial institutions to boost process analyzer market during the COVID-19 crisis.

The TOC analyzer to hold the largest size of the liquid process analyzer market by 2025.

Total organic carbon (TOC) is a sum measure of the concentration of all organic carbon atoms present in a sample of water. TOC analyzers detect the presence of all carbon-bearing molecules and organic contaminants, regardless of the molecular make-up. Organic molecules are introduced into the water from the source water and purification & distribution system materials. Such analyzers are essential measurement components in a host of industries relying on the process control and reporting of regulated organic discharge levels. Industries often use TOC analysis to protect vital systems from corrosion by monitoring the raw water feedstock and process water quality.

The oxygen analyzer is projected to account for the largest size of the gas process analyzer market by 2025.

The oxygen analyzer segment is expected to hold the largest market share and record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There has been a significant rise in the adoption of oxygen analyzers across various process industries, especially pharmaceutical and petrochemical, to determine the amount of oxygen in boilers, incinerators, and furnaces; such analyzers provide fast and accurate readings in high temperatures and corrosive atmospheres.

APAC projected to be the largest market for a process analyzer from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of this market is driven by the flourishing manufacturing industry with continuously changing trends and ongoing advancements in automation technologies. Companies seek improved process analyzers and solutions for predictive alerts, as well as for analyzing their systems to reduce overall operational and maintenance costs. In APAC, the deployment of process analyzers and solutions is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period in China, India, and Japan.

The key players operating in the process analyzer market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), AMETEK Process Instruments (US), Applied Analytics, Inc. (US), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Suez (France), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), and Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan).

