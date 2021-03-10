Bronchoscopy Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% – Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

The report “Bronchoscopy Market by Product Bronchoscopes (Flexible, Rigid, EBUS), Imaging Systems (Monitor, Camera), Accessories, Working Channel Diameter (2.8, 2.2, 3.0), Usability (Reusable, Disposable), & End Users (Hospital, ACSs/Clinic) – Global Forecast to 2024″, is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

What Drives the Market Growth?

# Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

# Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery

# Growing Hospital Investments in Bronchoscopy Facilities

# Technological Advancements

# Growing Healthcare Markets in Emerging Economies

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on product, Segmented into bronchoscopes, imaging systems, accessories, and other bronchoscopy equipment. The bronchoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the bronchoscopy market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high cost of bronchoscopes compared to the imaging systems and accessories, increasing prevalence of lung cancer, and technological advancements.

On the basis of usability, Segmented into reusable and disposable bronchoscopes. The reusable bronchoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the bronchoscopy market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high image quality achieved through reusable bronchoscopes.

Geographical Segmentation in-detailed:

North America dominated the bronchoscopy market in 2018. The large share of North America in the global Bronchoscopes Market is attributed to the increase in the incidence and prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario in the US, and rising incidence of lung cancer in Canada.

The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of hospitals, developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising geriatric population, and the presence of a large patient population are driving the growth of the bronchoscopy market in the Asia Pacific.

Global Key Leaders:

The major players in the global Bronchoscopes Market are Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ (Germany), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan). Other prominent players in the market include Ambu A/S (Denmark), Boston Scientific (US), Ethicon (US), and Medtronic (Ireland).

Olympus Corporation (Japan) dominated the bronchoscopy market in 2018. The company offers a robust and broad portfolio of bronchoscopes, imaging systems, and accessories, which serves as an important factor for its large market share. Research and development is a major focus area for the company. Olympus R&D expenditure increased by 10.7% from 2017 to 2018. The company also focuses on organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to maintain its position in the market and expand its global presence. For instance, in 2019, the company received FDA-approval for its Spiration Valve System (SVS) for the treatment of severe emphysema. It also has a prominent presence in North America, where it registered 36.7% of its medical business segment sales in 2018.