Chicago, IL, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ — Acclaimed automotive author & journalist JP Emerson tops 2021 Digital Content Media Awards.

Claiming two of the coveted DCM written categories, freelance automotive author, journalist and podcast host JP Emerson added “People’s choice Opinion/Op Ed award” and best series “Power Profiles” award to a growing list of accomplishments.

Named one of the most relatable story tellers, JP Emerson “continues to connect with his subject in intimate detail combining insight and trust that readers and listeners crave.”

A regular contributor to many national publications, JP Emerson “blends celebrity and the grass roots auto owner equally, resulting in a virtual road trip for the ages.”

About: JP Emerson is a freelance automotive author, journalist and podcast host who specializes in classic autos and the people who own them. Having regularly provided content for many globally recognized publications, manufacturers, websites, blogs and a top secret list of celebrity and auto insiders. JP understands the bond between cars and owners.

