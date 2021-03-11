Medical Connectors Market : Increasing adoption of connectors in medical devices

The report “Medical Connectors Market by Product (Flat Silicone, Hybrid, Embedded, Radio Frequency, Push-Pull), Application (Patient Monitoring, Electrosurgery, Endoscopy, Diagnostic Imaging, Respiratory, Dental Device) & by End User – Global Forecast to 2021″, report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and strategies impacting the medical connectors market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

Browse 65 market data tables and 42 figures spread through 132 pages and in-depth TOC on “Medical Connectors Market – Global Forecast to 2021”

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=81731061



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

The medical connectors market is projected to reach USD 2.69 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.63 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.5%. The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid growth in the medical devices market, and growth in the home healthcare market, which results in increased adoption of miniaturized connectors and growing healthcare expenditure across the globe.

The medical connectors market is segmented based on products, application, end user, and region in this report. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into flat surgical silicone cables, embedded electronics connectors, radio-frequency connectors, disposable plastic connectors, hybrid circular connectors & receptacle system, power cords with retention system, lighted hospital-grade cords, magnetic medical connectors, and push-pull connectors. The flat surgical silicone cables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the application of connectors and its technical features are the factors driving the growth of this segment.

By application, the market is classified into cardiology devices, diagnostic imaging devices, electrosurgical instruments, patient monitoring devices, endoscopy devices, respiratory devices, analyzers and processing instruments, dental instruments, neurology devices, enteral devices, and other applications. The patient monitoring devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing incidence of chronic diseases and increasing adoption of patient monitoring devices.

Get a PDF Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=81731061

Based on end user, the market is classified into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories and imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospitals & clinics end user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to factors such as increasing demand for electrosurgical therapy and growing incidence of chronic disorders.

On the basis of region, North America accounted for the largest share in the market in 2016. However, in the coming five years, growth in the market is expected to be centered on Asia. The increasing prevalence and incidence rate of chronic disorders in Asia provides growth opportunities to players in the market. Key players are focusing on strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and expansions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Key players in the market include Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Delphi Automotive LLP. (U.K.), Esterline Corporation (U.S.), ITT Corporation (U.S.), Smiths Interconnect (U.K.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Fisher Connectors (Switzerland), Lemo S.A. (Switzerland), Molex (U.S.), and Samtec (U.S.).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.