Cardiac Mapping System Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

The advent of cardiac mapping systems enabled electrophysiologists to target and treat complex arrhythmias more effectively than ever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 600,000 people die of heart disease in the United States, every year, making it essential for the medical professionals to take strong awareness initiatives to tell people about the availability of cardiac mapping technology, in a move to control the ever-growing cardiac deaths.

A cardiac mapping system, such as a 3D cardiac mapping system, can do wonders in preventing deaths caused by heart disease, but the lack of awareness about cardiac medical devices continue to increase the cardiac related hospitalizations. The awareness of 3D cardiac mapping system can give rise to the adoption of the systems, which eliminate errors in diagnosis, thereby helping the physicians in delivering better treatment and cure.

Over years the technology in healthcare industry has changed significantly, paving the way for many high-tech cardiac mapping systems. Newer cardiac mapping systems have revolutionized the clinical electrophysiology laboratory in recent time by offering novel insights into arrhythmia mechanisms. Based on novel approaches, these systems can accurately determine the three-dimensional location of the mapping catheter, however, their price tag continue to hamper adoption in hospitals, especially in private clinics.

Manufacturers of cardiac mapping systems have been incorporating rapidly advancing technology to optimize the safety and efficacy of catheters. The cardiac mapping system market players are likely to witness novel growth opportunities, on the back of growing demand for technologically-advanced cardiac mapping systems, because as the population ages, cardiac arrhythmias cases are expected to increase.

Cardiac diseases are the leading cause of death for both man and women. About 6,30,000 Americans die from the cardiac disease each year. The need of new diagnosis technologies is increasing with rising complex cardiac diseases prevalence. Most of the complex heart disease are needs complete diagnosis with safety and precisions. Cardiac mapping systems are the one of the diagnosis technique which identifies the temporal and spatial distribution of myocardial electrical potential. Cardiac mapping systems are most commonly used for effective diagnosis of the wide range of arrhythmias. More commonly cardiac mapping procedures are usually done through the catheter. Catheter inserts into the heart chamber percutaneously and recoding electro-grams sequentially. More commonly EP catheters are localized and navigated with the use of fluoroscopy. The 3-D cardiac mapping system is the new method of cardiac mapping with overcoming the limitation of conventional mapping. 3-D cardiac mapping systems offer the diagnosis of more complex arrhythmias such as macroreentrant AT, unstable VT, AF.

Cardiac Mapping System Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Adoption of cardiac mapping systems are increasing with time due to rising awareness regarding new technologies. The elimination of errors in diagnosis helps the physician in providing better cure and treatment. Increase in the numbers of patients with arrhythmia and other cardiac disorders, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising inventions to reduce diagnosis errors. The cardiac mapping systems market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR owing to precision and patient safety enabled by real-time monitoring and diagnosis time reduction features. Increase in prevalence and diagnosis rate of cardiac disorder is the major factor which is creating the demand for cardiac mapping systems. Limited adoption of advanced cardiac mapping system and the high cost of services are expected to restrain global cardiac mapping system market.

Cardiac Mapping System Market: Segmentation

On the basis of technology, cardiac mapping system market can be segmented as:

Cardiac radionuclide imaging

Remote Navigation Systems

Magnetic Navigation System

Robotic Navigation Systems

On the basis of the end user, the cardiac mapping system market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnosis Centers

Cardiac Mapping System Market: Overview

Cardiac mapping is basically used for measurement of electrical potential generated by chambers of heart. Evolution in technologies are occurring with time. New 3-D cardiac mapping systems are overcoming the features of conventional mapping systems with creation of three dimensional model of heart and track exact location of the catheter. New technologies in cardiac mapping systems allows movement of catheters without using X-ray. Advance cardiac mapping systems are designed to improve resolution, provide precision, gain quick cardiac activation maps. Now day’s real time positional management systems are widely used in cardiac mapping systems. Electro-anatomical mapping system are also widely used by professionals as it holds the potential to increase the efficacy and safety of catheters. These new technologies is very important because as the population ages, experiencing cardiac arrhythmias is expected to increase.

Cardiac Mapping System Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, cardiac mapping system market has been divided into eight regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), China, Japan, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for cardiac mapping system market due to increasing healthcare expenditure and adoption of new technologies in cardiac mapping such as 3D mapping. Western Europe like Germany, France, and the UK is another fastest growing region in cardiac mapping system market due to growing healthcare practices and development of manufacturing facilities. APECJ region includes two fastest developing countries India and China, which provide the most promising market for cardiac mapping system market players. Due to factors like increasing awareness, rapid improvement in healthcare services, large population pool and increased prevalence of cardiac diseases.

Cardiac Mapping System Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some key market participants in global cardiac mapping system market identify across the value chain are Biosense Webster Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Boston Scientific Corporation, Medical Computer Systems Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Aurora Health Care, Medtronic plc, General Electric Company and other.

