Fungicides Market to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate in the Coming Years

The global fungicides market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.6%. The growth of the fungicides market driven by the changing climatic conditions and the rising demand for high-value crops, particularly for fruits & vegetables. The development of biofungicides with least or no effect on the environment provides open opportunities for further growth of the fungicides market.

Download PDF Brochure

By crop type, the cereals & grains segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the fungicides market during the forecast period. The growth in population and the consequent rise in demand for food materials have led to an increase in the need for crop protection chemicals, thereby increasing the demand for innovative fungicides solutions across regions.

By type, the biological segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the fungicides market during the forecast period. Biological fungicides or biofungicides comprise beneficial microorganisms that are used to control fungal diseases. Many of these beneficial microorganisms are naturally found in the soil. Biofungicides are mostly used before the occurrence of disease.

By form, the liquid segment is projected to dominate the fungicides market during the forecast period. Liquid forms can be water-based, oil-based, polymer-based, or their combinations. Water-soluble liquids (SL) are liquid formulations based on technical material, which are insoluble in water and contain 36%–85% technical material and solvent.

By mode of application, the post-harvest segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the fungicides market during the forecast period. Fungal infections contribute significantly to post-harvest losses in crops. The method is designed to reduce the amount of fungicides used and problems related to wastewater disposal. Fruits & vegetables are largely damaged after harvest by fungi and bacteria. Many chemicals are used as a spray or dip. Post-harvest fungicides are most frequently applied as aqueous suspensions.

Request for Customization

Key players in the fungicides market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Corteva, Inc. (US), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), UPL Ltd. (India), and ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel). Some of the other leading players in the fungicides market include Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. (Japan), Isagro S.p.A (Italy), Nufarm (Australia), Nissan Chemical Corporation (Japan), Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (US), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Bioworks, Inc. (US), STK Bio-ag Technologies (Israel), Verdesian Life Sciences (US), Seipasa S.A. (Spain), Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), and Nutrichem (China).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441