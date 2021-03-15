Dark Fiber Market worth $8.7 billion by 2026

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Dark Fiber Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Single Mode Fiber, Multimode Fiber), Network Type (Metro, Long Haul), End User (Internert Service Providers and Telecommunications Industry), Geography – Global Forecast to 2026 “, size is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 5.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2026. The rising demand for 5G network is among the factors driving the growth of the dark fiber market.

Single mode fiber segment to projected to register the highest CAGR between 2021 to 2026

The single mode fiber segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Single mode fiber is best suited for longer transmission distances, such as multi-channel television broadcast systems and long-distance telephony. Also, single mode fiber has lower fiber attenuation and transmits more information per unit of time than multimode fiber.

Long Haul segment held the largest share of the market in 2020

In 2020, long haul segment held the largest share of the dark fiber market. Market growth can be attributed to the huge demand for long haul dark fiber as they are increasingly being used in video transmission, cloud computing, and 5G/4G/LTE mobile applications. These networks constitute the backbone of global networks wherein cost-effective upgrades and expansion to 100G and beyond are essential.

By material, plastic material is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The dark fiber market for plastic material is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to several advantages such as less expensive, lower signal attenuation than glass fibers, and can survive well under repeated flexing offered by them. Also, plastic dark fibers can be routed into extremely tight areas because of their size and can be cut to the length in the field.

By end user, internet service providers (ISPs) and telecommunication industry is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The internet services providers (ISPs) and telecommunications segment is projected to lead the dark fiber market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the ongoing adoption of cloud storage and increasing technological developments taking place in the field of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and deep learning. This, in turn, increases data traffic across networks, thereby leading to significant demand for high data transmission along with efficient data communication.

By region, APAC Dark fiber market estimated to grow at highest CAGR throughout the forecast period

The dark fiber market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increasing internet penetration, ongoing technological advancements such as the advent of 4G and 5G, and rising demand for smartphones and connected devices that have led to an increase in data traffic in telecommunication.

AT&T Intellectual Property (US), Colt Technology Services Group Limited (UK), Comcast Corporation (US), Consolidated Communications (US), GTT Communications, Inc. (US), CenturyLink, Inc. (US), NTT Communications Corporation (Japan), Verizon Communications, Inc. (US), Windstream Communications (US), and Zayo Group, LLC (US), are some of the key players in the dark fiber market.

