Global Residential air purifiers market worth USD 13.6 billion : Growing popularity of smart homes

Pune, India, 2021-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “ Residential Air Purifiers Market by Technology (HEPA Filter, Electrostatic Precipitators, Activated Carbon, Ultraviolet, Ionizers, Ozone Generators), Type (Portable, In-duct) – Global Forecast to 2025“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, residential air purifiers market is projected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2025 from USD 9.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growing popularity of smart homes, supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control, increasing public-private funding for effective air pollution monitoring, rising levels of air pollution worldwide, and increasing public awareness related to the healthcare and environmental implications of air pollution. Also, the need for an energy-efficient air purifier and R&D being undertaken to bring innovative products to the market is aiding the market growth.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The residential air purifiers market is projected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2025 from USD 9.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Residential Air Purifiers Market

According to our findings, the residential air purifiers market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 8-10% during the next two years. According to our analysis, the below factors are playing a key role in shaping the growth of the global market;

The COVID-19 outbreak has generated major remunerative opportunities for air purifier manufacturers, with high-performance units, comprising HEPA and activated carbon technologies, being highly popular, to minimize the spread of the virus for enclosed spaces. Premium, high-performance air purifiers are capable of filtering out particles up to 1 micron, and the size of the COVID-19 virus is estimated to be around 1.2 microns. Consequently, manufacturers have displayed confidence in being able to provide a solution for indoor environments, during the outbreak, which will sustain demand for the near future.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Residential Air Purifiers Market”

50 – Tables

36 – Figures

131 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=40172748

The HEPA segment accounts for the largest share of the market, by technology, in 2019

Based on technology, the residential air purifiers market is segmented into HEPA filters (high-efficiency particulate arrestence or high-efficiency particulate air) and other technologies. The other technologies segment comprises electrostatic precipitators, activated carbon, UV filters, and ionic filters. The HEPA segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The growing concern for environmental sustainability, increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution, and the growing popularity of smart homes/ambient-assisted living has resulted in the increased adoption of the HEPA technology in the residential air purifiers market.

The portable/stand-alone purifiers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the residential air purifiers market is segmented into portable/stand-alone purifiers and in-duct purifiers. The portable/stand-alone purifiers segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the need to remove sources of pollutants or allergens from indoor air, growing popularity of smart homes/ambient-assisted living, and increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution. Furthermore, their installation is cost-effective as compared to the in-duct systems.

The Asia Pacific market accounts for largest market share for residential air purifiers in 2019

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for residential air purifiers. The fast adoption of advanced indoor air quality monitoring technologies, ongoing technological advancements in the field of particulate sensors, rising public-private funding and investments, and the presence of supportive government regulations are key factor driving the residential air purifiers market in Asia Pacific.

Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=40172748

Key Market Players

The prominent players in this market are Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Dyson (UK).