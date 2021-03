Mortuary Equipment Market – Insights on Current Scope 2018 to 2026

Mortuary or morgue is a department associated with the hospitals where dead bodies are stored in under hygienic conditions for examination before the burial, or removal for autopsy and other. Mortuary equipment are required for shifting, storing and dissecting dead bodies for academic and legal purposes. Different types of mortuary equipment such as trolleys, cadaver trays, dissecting tables, embalming workstations and racking systems are available in the market for various applications. Moreover, refrigeration units and freezers are also available which are used to store the bodies for longer duration for legal proceedings. Advancement in technologies associated with patient handling have introduced different types of automated mortuary equipment which are used to decrease the procedural timings as well as to increases the efficiency of the process.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1149

The global market of mortuary equipment is segmented on the basis of product type, usage, end user and geography.

Based on the product type, mortuary equipment market is segmented into:

Body transporters and trays Stretchers Trolleys Carrier

Autopsy tables L-shaped Autopsy tables Stationary Autopsy tables Adjustable Autopsy tables

Mortuary cabinets For 2-body For 3-body For 6-body

Refrigerators and freezers For 2-body For 3-body For 15-body Dual temperature refrigerators Six body horizontal refrigerators Six body vertical refrigerators Walk-in coolers and refrigerators

Crematoriums Cremation Ovens Cremator charger



Based on the usage, mortuary equipment market is segmented into:

Manual

Automated

Based on the end-user, mortuary equipment market is segmented into:

Research organizations

Medical educational institutions

Forensic labs

Private-morgues

Introduction of the technically advanced equipment replaced the traditional ones thus increases the overall mortuary equipment market. Refrigerators and freezers segment have shown the highest demand as compared to other equipment due to the advancement in its features. Nowadays, walk in refrigerators are witnessing significant rise in their demand to store the body for transportation. There are various sizes available in these refrigeration units such as small size for infants and larger size for obese. Other than this automated cadaver lifts, trolleys and different crematories are expected to boost the market in the overall forecast period.

Based on geography, mortuary equipment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest revenue shares due to the adoption of high health care facilities and increase in the number of hospitals and private morgues. Additionally, the Christianity follows the body burial ritual which requires the body storage for longer period, thus increasing the demand for mortuary equipment. This is followed by Europe due to the faster adoption of advanced technologies. Growing number of hospitals and rapid advancement in the health care infrastructure expected to fuel the mortuary equipment market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Request Full Report With TOC@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1149

Some of the key companies operating in the mortuary equipment market are: LEEC, Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc, Kugel Medical GmbH & Co., Mopec, SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.,Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hygeco Lear, Flexmort, Roftek Ltd.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size Analysis

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain Analysis

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific Excluding China and Japan (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1149

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com