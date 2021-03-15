Cox 2 Inhibitors Market : Big Players Focusing On Product Advancements For Business Expansion 2018 to 2028

Cox 2 Inhibitors are a type of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. These drugs are responsible for decreasing the production of prostaglandins.

These drugs also reduce the production of chemicals that play an important role in promoting fever, inflammatory pain etc. Cyclooxygenase (Cox) is an enzyme, which is responsible for producing prostaglandins. The cyclooxygenase enzymes are of two types- cox 1 and cox 2. Cox 2 inhibitors, reduce the production of prostaglandins, hence, can reduce inflammatory pain, fever etc.

There are some of the safety issues, associated with cox 2 inhibitors, hence, they have been taken off from the U.S. market.

Also, many products have been recalled in the market. For example- Vioxx, which is a cox 2 inhibitor, was recalled worldwide in 2004 as it caused cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and heart strokes. Bextra, which is another cox 2 inhibitor, was taken off from many European and U.S. markets in April 2005 due to cardiovascular risks and life-threatening skin reactions. There are many such other products like Prexige, which was withdrawn from most of the world’s market because of the severe liver damage caused by this drug. There are many controversies ongoing, which are criticizing the use of cox 2 inhibitors.

The global Cox 2 Inhibitors market is segmented on the basis of product type, Indication, distribution channel, and geography:

Segmentation by Product type Selective Cox 2 Inhibitors Non Selective Cox 2 Inhibitors

Segmentation by Indication Osteoarthritis Rheumatoid Arthritis Menstrual Cramps Sports Injuries Others

Segmentation by distribution channels Hospital Pharmacies Drug stores Retail pharmacies



Based on the product type, the Cox 2 Inhibitors are segmented into selective cox 2 inhibitors and non- selective cox 2 inhibitors. Selective Cox 2 inhibitors are generally used for the treatment of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Selective Cox 2 inhibitors are expected to hold the largest revenue share in Cox 2 Inhibitors market. Non Selective Cox 2 inhibitors include drugs such as aspirin, ibuprofen etc. Basically, Cox 2 inhibitors are used to treat inflammatory pain. Based on the indication, the Cox 2 inhibitors market has been segmented into indication such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, menstrual cramps etc. Based on the end user, the market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies. Drug stores are expected to show the maximum sales of Cox 2 inhibitors and can hold a large revenue share in the market.

Geographically, global Cox 2 Inhibitors market has been divided into few regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the cox 2 inhibitors global market due to the presence of high research and developmental activities. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global Cox 2 Inhibitors market due to the presence of high population and high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis. The Asia Pacific is expected to hold a large share in the cox 2 inhibitors market because of the presence of more number of people preferring inflammatory pan medicines.

There are only a few companies, such as Cadila Pharmaceuticals, which are manufacturing cox 2 inhibitors. Sabinsa manufactures natural herbal drugs and is focusing on manufacturing natural Cox 2 inhibitors.

