New York, USA, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — BluSkyVentures is a leading company with the services of consultancy of aircraft sales, acquisition, funding of oil and gas projects, export-import, and real estate.

The needs of the aviation industry are moving faster. Either you are looking for purchasing or selling small and big aircraft, need support during aircraft selling and buying litigations, help in MRO Setup, or want to have great insights in operations- Blu Sky Ventures can help you with everything. We offer an assortment of tailor-made services which can lead you to achieve your business goals. We expertise in focusing upon your aviation needs and alter our services to make the best result in an aircraft transaction.

Our passion for aviation is coupled with 25 years long perseverance of Captain Aftab Shams, which together help us to bring results as per the requirements of our clients. Captain Aftab Shams being a Commercial Pilot License holder in Texas, USA, and also has outstanding knowledge in finance, real estate, and oil. Under his guidance, the company kick-started in 2015. Since then, we are proudly representing buying and selling aircraft, dealing with all the financial services for mega projects of many oil ventures, and helping top team representatives worldwide.

We Deliver Long-Lasting Value in Every Service That We have to Offer:

Aircraft Acquisition

Aircraft Consulting Services

B2B Consultancy Firm

Contracting and Documentation of aircraft selling and purchasing

Aircraft market value research

Aircraft dealers and brokers

Gas and Oil projects funding services

Real Estate Consultancy

Why Blu Sky Ventures?

The result that we promise to get comes from our pledge of exceeding the expectations of our clients. Every time you come up with a requirement, our goals become to complete that on your behalf.

Our team is focused upon ethical and proactive performance with their broad knowledge and focus

The transparency, value, integrity, and expertise in market research will give you a personalized business consulting service experience

Our international network and resources are capable of achieving everything, even what seems to be impossible for our clients.

Our aviation analyst and consultant will help you with all the intricate details about the ownership history, cost of operations, performance data, title transfer, and every little thing that you go through while an aircraft sales negotiation.

Captain Aftab Shams, having a work background of 20 years in the USA market and 10 years in India is the head of Asia and Africa of the venture U Car India/USA. His association with USA-based and worldwide companies helps your equity funding, partnership, and other loan arrangements easily.

