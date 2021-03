MR Vital Sign Monitors Market – Survey On Product Awareness 2031 | GE Healthcare, Bayer, Koninklijke Philips N.V

MR vital sign monitors witnessed a substantial rise in its demand globally due to rising demands from clinicians as well as patients in 2020 due the spread of Covid-19 crisis. As health-related consciousness among the people in 2021 is rising, the healthcare professionalsare requiring new and improved vital sign monitors for thorough tracking and monitoring of patients further creating high demands.

Rising cases of health-related diseases are contributing to create high demands from themedical sector which continues to act as major growth factor pushing the market progress. Currently, the global users are opting for smart monitoring devices to track and monitor patient’s body temperature, heart beat, pulse rate and other relevant data in emergency situations.

New product developments, long-term contracts, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, research & developments and innovative additions are the key strategies undertaken by the market leaders in 2021 to strengthen their respective positions and gain competitive advantage over others.

As per a recent research conducted by FactMR analystics in 2021, North America is leading the global market for MR vital sign patient monitors with one half of market share and is further predicted to dominate the market through 2030.

MR vital sign monitors: Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cardiovascular diseases are the key factors driving the growth of MR vital sign monitors market. Additionally, increasing geriatric population are considered as the major factors in boosting the growth of the global MR vital sign monitors market. The growing geriatric population is at high risk to increase chronic disease indications which lead to rising market growth of MR vital sign monitors market. Moreover, a significant increase in health care spending and rising disposable income will boost the MR vital sign monitors market. The integration of monitoring devices with information & communication technology has provided numerous benefits to the patients and thus, efficient in promoting healthcare at home. However, the government’s stringent regulations in low middle-income countries may hinder the growth of the global MR vital sign monitors market.

MR vital sign monitors market: Segmentation

The global MR vital sign monitors market is segmented by product type, modality, end user, and regions:

MR vital sign monitors Segmentation by Product Type Cardiac MR vital sign monitors System COPD MR vital sign monitors System Blood Pressure MR vital sign monitors System Glucose Level MR vital sign monitors System Others

MR vital sign monitors Segmentation by Modality Standalone System Portable System Benchtop System

MR vital sign monitors Segmentation by End User Hospital Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics Home Care Settings Others



MR vital sign monitors market: Overview

MR vital sign monitors are the medical devices which are used for the remote diagnosis, monitoring, and examination of the patient. Over the past decades, it has been observed various technological advancement in medical devices in the healthcare industry. MR vital sign monitors allow the physician to monitor the vital statistics of the patient at any given time. Presently, the rising technological advancements in the visualization technology provides new opportunities to the manufacturers operating in the global MR vital sign monitors market. These advancements offer robust facilities to the patients and further boosting the growth of the global MR vital sign monitors market. The MR vital sign monitors market is expected to record a remarkable CAGR growth in the coming forecast years.

MR vital sign monitors market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global MR vital sign monitors market are GE Healthcare, Bayer, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IRadimed Corp, Drägerwerk AG, Schiller AG, Spacelabs Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co., Ltd., Mindray Medical International Limited, and others.

