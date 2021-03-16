Direct Fluorescent Antibody Test Kits Market 2021 – 2031 Boosted by Rising Demand | Pro Lab Diagnostics Inc, Quidel Corporation

Direct fluorescent antibody test kits detects the existence of an antigen (particularly a protein on the surface of a bacteria, virus or any other microbe). Chemicals of fluorescent is attached to the constant area of an antibody. The antibody binds to produce a specific and sensitive protein tag, if the antigen is present. The direct fluorescent antibody test kits is generally used to detect rabies virus in animal tissues in which tissues of brain is preferred for testing. Direct fluorescent antibody test kits use a fluorescently labeled mAb which bind and illuminate a target antigen. Direct fluorescent antibody test kits is useful for the quick diagnosis of bacterial diseases.

The fluorescent antibodies bind to bacteria on a slide of microscope, which allow detection of the bacteria with the help of fluorescence microscope. Thus, the Direct fluorescent antibody test kits is valuable for visualizing bacteria which are difficult to culture or isolate from sample of patient. Direct fluorescent antibody test kits are very sensitive and specific which is generally used on the microbes that is not easily cultured. Also, direct fluorescent antibody test kits uses various types of fluorescent-labeled antibodies to see numerous cell types in single sample.

Rapid visualization of bacteria from a sample such as a throat swab or sputum is achieved through direct fluorescent antibody test which drive the market of direct fluorescent antibody test kits. Direct fluorescent antibody test kits are quick to use, easy to measure, see and is able to bind to target markers with high specificity which further fuel the of direct fluorescent antibody test kits market. Increasing improved laboratory techniques, growing experimental clinical observations further spur the market of direct fluorescent antibody test kits in near future. Increasing incidence of rabies worldwide is one of the major factor driving the growth of direct fluorescent antibody test kits market in the forecast period.

However, low accuracy associated with the direct fluorescent antibody test kits and negative results obtained by the direct fluorescent antibody test and regulatory scenario regarding the approval for diagnostic tests for bacteria hinder the direct fluorescent antibody test kits market.

The global direct fluorescent antibody test kits market is segmented on basis of application, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Application Rabies Virus Diagnosis Chlamydia Testing Herpes Family Testing Respiratory Family Testing Enterovirus Testing

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Academic Research Institutes Clinical Laboratories



Development of various diagnostic kits ranging from detection to final confirmation of the disease spur the direct fluorescent antibody test kits market. Launch of effective disease control programs to eradicate disease such as Rabies also fuel the direct fluorescent antibody test kits market. Several healthcare organizations engaged in collaboration with healthcare bodies for development of kits and commercialization of novel detection kits boost the direct fluorescent antibody test kits market. According to CDC, in United States, about 40 to 50 thousand people get rabies Post-exposure prophylaxis per year. Furthermore, currently the direct fluorescent antibody test is the only approved test to which confirms rabies in animals. Because of its accuracy and advantages in anatomical-pathological, countries such as U.S., approximately 100,000 suspect animals are tested annually further drive the direct fluorescent antibody test kits market.

Examples of some of the key manufacturer present in the global direct fluorescent antibody test kits market are Pro Lab Diagnostics Inc, Quidel Corporation, Trinity Biotech Plc., Euroimmun US, Inc., among others.

