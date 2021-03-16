Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market – Impact of COVID19 on the Global Revenue

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ —

COVID-19 impact on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market:

With the WHO declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, a mix of established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as small startups, have stepped forward to develop treatments that target the infection. In just a few weeks, scientists found a list of molecules that target COVID-19. Currently, around 155 molecules are under clinical investigation, and 45 molecules are under preclinical development to be targeted against COVID-19.

In this list, there are four promising drugs (Remdesivir, Chloroquine & Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir & Ritonavir, and Lopinavir with Ritonavir plus Interferon beta-1a) that have been repurposed for use against COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the WHO announced that it had initiated a global mega trial of the four most promising drugs against COVID-19. Countries are in a global race to develop and mass-produce an efficient vaccine to fight COVID-19. The economic and social burden of pandemics has prompted government bodies to increase funding for vaccine development on a global scale.

According to the WHO, as of June 2020, there were over 140 vaccines in various stages of development. Of these, 13 are now in the human clinical trial stage, while others remain at the very early stages of preclinical testing. Increase in funding and research for development of pharmaceutical products will drive growth for the market. However, coronavirus outbreak has disrupted business and economic activities globally.in the first quarter of 2020 It is expected to have a short-term impact on the active pharmaceutical ingredients market to a certain extent.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263



Expected Revenue Growth:

The global active pharmaceutical ingredient market is projected to reach USD 248.3 billion by 2025 from USD 187.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosters:

The rising drug R&D, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the growing importance of generics, and the increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals. On the other hand, unfavorable drug price control policies across various countries and high manufacturing costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

North America was the largest regional market for active pharmaceutical ingredients market in 2019

The global active pharmaceutical ingredient market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market, followed by Europe and the Asia.

The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the growing incidence of preventable chronic diseases, increasing government focus on generic drugs, rising demand for biologics and specialty drugs, and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of APIs. However, the market in the Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the low manufacturing costs, growth in the increase in disposable income, the high prevalence of lifestyle- and age-related diseases, and government efforts to reform healthcare industry.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263



Global Leaders:

The global active pharmaceutical ingredient market is highly consolidated. Prominent players in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market include Pfizer Inc. (US), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co. (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Mylan N.V. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), AbbVie (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), and GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK). Geographic expansions and collaborations are the key growth strategies undertaken by these companies to maintain their positions in the market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com