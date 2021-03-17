Products Share On WhatsApp For Magento 2

San Diego, CA, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — There are 1.5 Billion people around the world who use WhatsApp as their primary messaging app. Evident enough, WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app.

ZealousWeb saw an opportunity to enable the users to share the products from any Magento stores! Due to the use of smartphones with internet connectivity has drastically increased over the last five years, we see people sharing things online now more than ever. While shopping, especially people who can’t resist but take their friends or family’s opinions and reach them, WhatsApp has played a vital role.

That’s why, for such a popular platform as an e-commerce store builder, Magento should have such extensions that ease their users and let them make purchases hassle-free.

One of the significant advantages of integrating the ‘Product Share on Whatsapp For Magento 2’ addon is that you can reach ample potential buyers through their loved ones when they share your products with them! Some of them might not know about the store, products, or both, so getting it shared by their people adds merit to your store and trustworthiness too!

This addon allows users to share the products with individuals, groups or even broadcast them over WhatsApp. Be it on the app on your Android or iOS cellular device or the web app; this addon works just fine.

Let’s consider ourselves the third person who visits an online store to buy anything under the sun. We seldom purchase something without knowing our friends or family’s opinion about the same. So, sharing the products has become an integral part of this whole online experience that is essential, and ironically we sometimes don’t realise it’s utility.

For a platform like Magento, which is more like the king of the online stores’ builder, developing an addon is always challenging and exciting! The majestic fact about Magento is, it currently powers 1.2% of sites on the Internet! Building such vital addons for a platform like Magento is more like helping a significant number of people at once.

About ZealousWeb

