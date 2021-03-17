HoduSoft Announced Predictive Dialer Software for Better Telemarketing Productivity

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft is one of the leading Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution providers in India. The company has announced Predictive Dialer Software for telemarketing companies to enhance their productivity. The products and services offered by HoduSoft are known worldwide for their uniqueness and high productivity. Through their products and services, they help businesses to create a seamless communication experience for their employees as well as customers. Communication as we all know, plays the most important role in the growth and betterment of an array of businesses, especially the telemarketing business. The telemarketing industry deals with a huge volume of calls and data. It can be a challenging task for call centers to satisfy each and every customer’s inquiries. In such a case, Call Center Software can be of great help.

The predictive dialer software offered by HoduSoft is an advanced call center system, designed for businesses with huge call volumes. It works efficiently by anticipating the right time to place the next call. The software automatically adjusts the calling pattern based on the number of agents and the average talk time. If more agents are available and call durations are also short, then the predictive dialer dials the number more frequently. Some of the key features of Predictive Dialer software include:

Answering Machine Detection

Voice Recording

Campaign Management

CRM Integration

Remote Agent

Real-time Analytics

Caller ID

User-friendly UI/UX

Custom Reports Generation

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “HoduSoft’s predictive dialer system is designed for businesses that deal with a large volume of calls. The software automatically places the calls on the basis of the agent’s availability to take the call and the average call answer time. By utilizing the software, agents can focus more on spending their time in quality conversation instead of wasting their time in placing unproductive calls. This helps in personalizing the call volume, which further enhances the customer experience. The practical customer outreach ability of this automatic dialer system helps to keep the customers well-informed, engaged, and on-schedule.”

The concerned person further added, “Our predictive dialer system for telemarketing call centers smartly assigns calls to available lead qualification agents, which means that the calls are routed to the most appropriate agent based on the customer’s query or issue. This helps in resolving the customer’s issues in the best possible manner, which again leads to enhanced customer experience. Some of the key benefits that telemarketing service providers can enjoy by implementing a predictive dialer system include higher agent retention, optimized outbound call process, incremental profits & productivity, and high contact rate. Apart from these benefits, with our predictive dialer VoIP system, the users can also save a lot of their time as well as money by allowing productive calls. We can even customize the solution based on the core requirements of our customers before actually deploying the predictive dialer services so that they can work more efficiently and effectively.”

Another most important thing about HoduSoft’s predictive dialer system is that it provides full liberty to the users to incorporate additional features for future and existing requirements. For more details related to the predictive dialer software or to get a free demo of the system, one can visit- https://hodusoft.com/predictive-dialer-software/.

About HoduSoft

Established in the year 2015, HoduSoft is one of the well-renowned Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution providers in India. The company has served more than 200 customers in 32 countries spread across 6 continents along with 51 partners offering the products throughout the world. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has come up with several innovative products like HoduCC, HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf to redefine communication. With a dedicated approach towards developing world-class solutions and a wide variety of products, HoduSoft ensures the best returns on technological investments.

