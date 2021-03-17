Thin Film Battery Market System Estimates & Regional Trend Analysis By 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Thin Film Battery Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Thin Film Battery Market size is anticipated to value at USD 1.72 billion by 2025. The market is subject to display a substantial growth due to the increasing demand for thin film battery in wearable electronics devices, growing application in Internet of Things (IoT), and medical tracking devices in both emergent and emerging countries.

Key Players:

Blue Spark Technologies

BrightVolt

Enfucell Oy

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Cymbet Corporation

Imprint Energy

Ilika PLC

LG Chem, Ltd

Paper Battery Company

Jenax Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Latest trend involving growing adoption of wearable electronic devices is key factor responsible for rising demand of the thin film batteries across the globe in recent years. Additionally, growing preference towards thin film batteries due to minimum environmental hazards in comparison with traditional lithium-ion batteries is fueling growth of the market over the forecast period. Globally, the thin film battery industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 27.4% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

With recent technological advancement in the global battery industry which is credited to the growing demand from end-user industries, is propelling growth of the market in recent years. The thin film batteries are more durable and flexible in comparison with traditional batteries. Additionally, higher performance associated with the thin film batteries is attributed to implementation of specific design during its manufacturing processes.

Growing popularity of thin film battery in the portable electronic devices is attributed to its lightweight, flexibility and relatively small size, thus revolutionizing entire battery segment. These advantages coupled with high-end safety in electronic devices and medical application are propelling expansion of the thin film battery market over the forecast period. Growing demand and increasing awareness about advantages of the thin film batteries across the globe are extending reach of the thin film battery industry in coming years. Government laws and regulations regarding excessive use of the heavy metal such as cadmium and mercury during manufacturing of the batteries are propelling growth of the thin film battery market.

Type Outlook:

Disposable

Rechargeable

Application Outlook:

Wearable Devices

Medical

Consumer Electronics

Smart Cards

Regional Outlook:

The thin film battery industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America and Europe have shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of latest technologies and significant effort by industry players in the research development of thin film batteries.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the thin film battery market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with numerous technological innovation and growing popularity of thin film batteries.

