Heavy Construction Equipment Market Forecast: Key Drivers and Challenges Ahead

The global heavy construction equipment market size is expected to reach USD 289.3 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. Increased investment in infrastructure has been a major factor driving market growth.

Rise in infrastructural development around the world is the key catalyst that will propel market growth over the forecast period. Infrastructural development results in increased construction activities, which eventually creates a demand for heavy duty construction equipment. Developed infrastructure boosts economic growth by assisting cross-border trade and industrial growth.

Private financing is a key way to fund infrastructural development plans. For instance, infrastructure development in India has witnessed increased participation of private players in recent years. Moreover, the Indian government has increased its budget for infrastructural development.

Heavy construction equipment market is likely to witness high demand due to various government initiatives to expand airports globally. As of January 2015, global investments for construction of airports was nearly USD 540.0 billion. For instance, news reports suggest that the total number of passengers traveling via Mumbai (India) airport has tripled in the last decade. To overcome this, the Indian government has approved an investment of USD 2 billion for the construction of the Navi Mumbai airport, which will help distribute domestic and international passengers. Development plans such as these are sure to give the global market a major boost.

The material handling equipment segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 51.0% in 2023. The material handling equipment segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 51.0% in 2023.

Earth moving machinery is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in investments to develop airports across the globe

Asia Pacific heavy construction equipment market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2030. This can be attributed to growth of construction activities in countries such as India, Malaysia, and China

Heavy Construction Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global heavy construction equipment market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Heavy Construction Equipment Machinery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Earthmoving Equipment

Material Handling Equipment

Heavy Construction Equipment

Others

Heavy Construction Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Excavation & Demolition

Heavy Lifting

Material Handling

Tunneling

Transportation

Recycling & Waste Management

Heavy Construction Equipment Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

ICE

Electric

Heavy Construction Equipment Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

<100HP

101-200 HP

201 – 400 HP

>400 HP

Heavy Construction Equipment Engine Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

<5L

5-10L

>10L

Heavy Construction Equipment End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Building & Construction

Forestry & Agriculture

Infrastructure

Mining

Others

Heavy Construction Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE South Africa



