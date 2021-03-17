Smart Water Grid Market to Reach US$ 52,212.3 million Revenue by the end of 2026

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ —

As per the latest study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global smart water grid market is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Registering 18.8% CAGR, the market is projected to reach US$ 52,212.3 million revenue by the end of 2026. Key priorities including carbon footprint reduction and financial savings are driving water utilities to optimize operations by deploying advanced analytical software, automation, control, design and other services. Increasing focus on integrating smart water grid with information and communication technologies is leading to the remote maintenance, monitoring, and tracking.

Various advanced features in smart water grid that are expected to drive the market are demand prediction, real time sensing, quality monitoring, ease of detecting leak and burst, supporting planning and operations and helping in reducing water loss. Increasing emphasis on improving water management and supply, developing accurate billing method, reconstruction of old water infrastructure are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the smart water grid market . Municipalities across various countries are focusing on implementing smart water grid technology that can offer information and communication technologies at the same time in a single smart water management scheme, thus increasing efficiency. Increasing investment in repairing old water infrastructure and improvement in water distribution systems are also driving the market for smart water grid.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5376

Key Highlights on the Global Smart Water Grid Market

The global market for smart water grid is segmented on the basis of application, technology, and region. On the basis of region, North America is expected to remain dominant in the global market for smart water grid throughout the forecast period 2017-2026. Owing to the advancement in technologies, increasing initiatives by the government to improve water infrastructure and stringent regulations, North America is witnessing a significant growth in the smart water grid market.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe are also likely to witness the growth in the market during 2017-2026. Due to the increasing demand for new installations for water supply, and the increasing awareness about using smart water grid in order to conserve the limited fresh water are fueling the growth in APEJ. While, Europe is witnessing rise in the water infrastructure development and strong government support, thereby resulting in the increasing deployment of smart water grid.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customised insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5376

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into design & engineering, ICT & analytical software, smart infrastructure, and control & automation. Among these, smart infrastructure is expected to witness the highest growth in the global market for smart water grid. By the end of 2026, smart infrastructure is projected to exceed US$ 2,200 million revenue.

Based on the application, the market segment consists of commercial, residential, and utility. Smart water grid is expected to find the largest application in the utility segment. By 2026 end, utility is estimated to bring in nearly US$ 24,900 million revenue. Meanwhile, commercial segment is also likely to witness robust growth in the global market for smart water grid.

View Report Preview at Smart Water Grid Market Segmentation Technology – Smart Infrastructure, Control & Automation, ICT & Analytical Software, Design & Engineering; Application – Residential, Commercial, Utility: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/smart-water-grid-market

Key Players Competing to Sustain in the Market

Siemens AG, Itron Inc., Sensus Worldwide Holdings Ltd., Badger Meter, Inc., Neptune Technology Group Inc., Schneider Electric, Toshiba Corporation, The Whitmore Group Arqiva, Wetsus, ABB Group, ICT, co., Ltd., Prezi Inc., and Xinapse Systems Ltd., are some of the key players operating in the global smart water grid market.

Browse More: Industrial Automation & Equipment Market Insights

More from FMI’s Industrial Automation & Equipment Market Insights:

Pallet Trucks Market Segmentation By Control – Manual, Semi Electric, Electric, Diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Others; Type – Standard, Quarter, Silent, Weighing, Scissor ; Capacity – Below 2000 KG, 2000-4000 KG, 4000-6000 KG, Above 6000 KG; End use – Food & Beverage, Retail Stores, Wholesale Distribution, Freight & Logistics, Manufacturing, Others https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pallet-trucks-market

Industrial Hose Assemblies Market Segmentation By Material – Rubber, Plastic, Metal; Product Type – Low Pressure, Medium Pressure, High Pressure; End User – Food & Beverages, Construction & Mining, chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Oil & gas, Automotive, Agriculture, General Manufacturing, Other Industries https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-hose-assemblies-market

Aerial Work Platforms Market Segmentation BY Product Type- Scissor Lifts (up to 30’, 30’ – 50’, and more than 50’), Boom Lifts (up to 60’, 60’ – 100’, and more than 100’), Other AWPs; End Use Industries- AWP Rental Service Providers, End Use Industries, Construction, Entertainment, Commercial, Manufacturing, Others (Public Administration, Mining, Agriculture etc.) https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aerial-work-platforms-market

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com