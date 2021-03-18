Magento’s Abode Summit For Upskilling

San Diego, CA, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — To elevate the digital experience of the stakeholder within the digital sphere, Adobe has come up with a free virtual event from April 27th to April 29th, 2021.

Adobe Summit – The Digital Experience Conference aims to expand the skills of the attendees by engaging with industry veterans via carefully planned sessions by great speakers. Through the conference, Adobe is trying to set benchmarks to drive business growth and customer loyalty.

The flow of the conference is broken down into multiple dimensions. To entire summit is broken down into 11 tracks –

Adobe Experience Platform

Analytics, Insights, and Activation

B2B Marketing and ABM

Campaign Management

Collaborative Work Management

Content Creation

Developer Ecosystem

Digital Commerce

Digital Document Productivity

Personalization

Trends and Inspiration

And each of these tracks can be further categorized into 15 products that Adobe offers, and these can be used across various industries. The panel of speakers involves experts from multiple industries like sports, advertising, technology, and more.

Looking at the diverse speakers’ panel and the industries that Adobe aims to cover, The Adobe Summit 2021 is all set to be the best upskilling event of the year. You can click here to register for the event for free!

